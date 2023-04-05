Zinc Oxide Market is estimated to be US$ 24.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Zinc Oxide Market, By Application (Rubber, Chemical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, and Others (Ceramics, Electronics and Agricultural)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinc Oxide Market accounted for US$ 10.57 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 24.88 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%. Zinc oxide is an organic compound, is insoluble in water. The chemical formula of zinc oxide is ZnO, which is widely used as an additive in many materials and products. It is also used in chemicals, rubber, cement, lubricants, ointments, paints, sealants pigments, adhesives, foods, ferrites, batteries, glass industries, and pharmaceuticals industries. Zinc oxide application is to use the increase the durability of rubber through the process of vulcanization. It is a hazard that threat posed to the environment, prolonged inhalation of the dust may result in metal fume fever with symptoms of muscular pain, chills, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Mostly zinc oxide produces synthetically. It is used to treat skin conditions, in the product such as barrier creams to treat diaper rashes, baby powder, calamine cream, shampoos, and antiseptic ointment.
The report "Zinc Oxide Market, By Application (Rubber, Chemical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, and Others (Ceramics, Electronics and Agricultural)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, L’Oreal’s launched true match nude plumping tinted serum, Like to hydrating serum only tinted, the product gives skincare benefits plus coverage, knocking two birds with one stone and leaving the complexion noticeably fresher, which packed with peptides, zinc oxide, glycerin, and sunflower seed oil, also works well as a primer under makeup
The increasing effect of bacteria on food safety particularly the ready-to-eat segment has fuelled product research in the zinc oxide market. Increasing prospect of zinc oxide in antimicrobial packaging such as to expand the potential biomedical application. Zinc oxide nanoparticles have excellent biocompatibility, UV-absorbing property, non-toxicity, and notable antibacterial property are the factors that drive the market growth. In addition, nanoparticles are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Continuous efforts to exploit the potential of ZnO for gene delivery and anticancer drug are opening exciting potential in the zinc oxide market. In addition, biomedical purposes such as cell imaging and bio-sensing are supporting the growth of the zinc oxide market for a forecast period
Key Market Insights from the report:
Zinc Oxide Market accounted for US$ 10.57 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 24.88 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%. The Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented by Application, and Region.
• By Application, Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into Rubber, Chemical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, and Others Ceramics, Electronics and Agricultural.
• By Region, Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
• Symrise AG
• Hakusuitech Co, Ltd.
• Boliden Group
• Merck KGaA
• Kobo Products Inc.
• Mineral and Pigment Solutions Inc.
• TRI-K Industries Inc.
• Sunjin Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
