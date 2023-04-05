Fruit Puree Market To Grow At CAGR of 6.3% And Reach $7.8 Billion by 2031

A number of factors, including rising demand from the bakery and infant food industries, have contributed to the fruit puree market's strong expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fruit Puree Market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Fruit puree is a processed fruit product that is made by heating, pressing, mashing, and sieving fresh fruit. A healthy substitute for cooking oils is the resulting creamy paste that is semi-liquid. Fruit purees are sometimes used in place of butter or oil by consumers trying to reduce their calorie intake. This can increase the flavor of the baked goods without adding any unhealthy trans fats. While certain fruit purees are pasteurized to reduce the microbial load, purees are often stored in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life.

The global fruit puree market is analyzed based on product, nature, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into tropical and exotic fruits, citrus fruits, berries, and others. Among these, the berries segment occupied the major fruit puree market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to their low-calorie content, high antioxidant concentration, vitamin C content, and benefits for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, berries are among the healthiest fruits to consume.

Key Players Are:

The major players analyzed for global fruit puree industry are Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

Regional Analysis:

The region that dominated the global fruit puree market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest fruit puree market growth during the forecast period. The region's market is primarily being driven by rising consumer purchasing power and the growth of the foodservice industry. The regional fruit puree market is expanding in part due to the growing use of fruit puree in the food processing sectors, including infant formula, smoothies, snacks, yogurt, sauces, and ice creams.

By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. The organic segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The organic fruit puree market demand is also rising, particularly when customers are becoming more knowledgeable about the advantages of producing fruit using organic methods.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By product, the berries segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,616.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,853.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,290.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,332.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Depending on application, the food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,229.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,956.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,485.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,971.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

By application, it is classified into cosmetics & personal care products, food & beverage, and others. Further, food & beverage segment is bifurcated into bakery & dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience foods, and baby foods. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fruit puree is used in a variety of drinks, including smoothies, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages.

