Wireless Phone Charging Market is estimated to be US$ 79.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.9%-By PMI

The Wireless Phone Charging market accounted for US$ 11.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 79.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.9%. The delivery of energy from a power source to a consuming gadget without the use of wires or connections is known as wireless charging. A charging station (or transmitter) broadcasts the energy, while a receiver (embedded into a device) receives the energy and charges the battery. To power and charge electrical gadgets, wireless charging is a dependable, convenient, and safe method. Furthermore, by eliminating the use of physical connectors and wires, it delivers efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over traditional charging systems.
Key Highlights:
• Qualcomm Inc. presented its Quick Charge Technology for Wireless Power in February 2019.
• Integrated Device Technology, Inc. introduced wireless power semiconductors “WattShare” in March 2019. In the same month, Apple Inc. released its AirPods wireless headphones.
Analyst View:
The target market is growing due to rising demand for smart wearables with improved charging systems, as well as laptops and smartphones. Furthermore, technical improvements in electronic gadgets that result in product miniaturization are increasing global market growth. The target market’s manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on the adoption of wireless charging capabilities in automobiles. Furthermore, government spending on car charging station infrastructure development is expected to have an impact on the worldwide wireless charging market’s growth.
• By Technology, the Global Wireless Phone Charging Market is segmented into Inductive, Resonant, and Radio Frequency (RF).
• By Industrial vector, the market is segmented in Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense.
• By Region, the Global Wireless Phone Charging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific wireless charging market is projected to register for highest share in the global market in terms of revenue, due to increasing number of users for wearable devices, smart phones, and lapAsia.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global wireless phone charging market includes Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Oregon Scientific, Inc. Fulton Innovation LLC, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Duracell Powermat (Procter & Gamble Co.), Convenient Power HK Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and Anker.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Wireless Phone Charging Market:
1. What types of wireless charging technologies are there?
There are two main types of wireless charging technologies: Qi and Powermat. Qi is the most popular standard, and is supported by most smartphone manufacturers. Powermat is less common, and requires a special case or receiver to be used with your phone.
2. What are the benefits of wireless phone charging?
Wireless phone charging offers several benefits, including convenience (no need to plug and unplug cables), reduced wear and tear on charging ports, and compatibility with a wide range of devices.
3. What are the limitations of wireless phone charging?
One limitation of wireless phone charging is that it can be slower than wired charging. Additionally, the distance between the charging pad and device must be very close, usually within a few millimeters. Some types of phone cases or accessories may also interfere with wireless charging.
4. What is the size of the wireless phone charging market?
The wireless phone charging market is growing rapidly, with some estimates projecting it to reach over US$ 79.0 billion by 2030. The market is being driven by increased adoption of wireless charging technology by consumers and businesses, as well as the development of new and innovative charging solutions.
