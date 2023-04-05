ENERGY AMERICA EXPANDS TO AFRICAN TERRITORY

USA BASED SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURER IS COMING TO AFRICA, PLANS TO LAUNCH SOLAR MODULE TO CATER FOR HARSH TROPICAL ENVIRONMENT.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American based solar module manufacturer, Energy America, plans to expand operations to African territory.
Energy America is on track to end the year with 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity.
The company’s total solar shipments during Q2 2022 more than doubled, with the increasing number solar farm development, Energy America’s middle eastern counterpart Tahira Corporation and Aramco LLC, confirms expansion of module production to increase by 30% to cater for projects globally.
Shipments for n-type modules were approximately 2GW in Q4-2022,
It was also revealed that the second phase of 11GW of TOPCon cell capacity at the company’s manufacturing facility in Korea.
As a response to market trend and demand, Energy America has decided to expand production plants in selected countries with major expansion in engineering (R&D) in America (California). To streamline the process, EA’s design and engineering base will be situated in America.
Regarding American inflation reduction Act, Energy America is focusing on domestic production which will assist our USA operations.
“There is a lot of interest we are seeing particularly from the utility sector in Africa, but other parts of the world as well,” EA Chief Marketing officer Adrian Smith said in an interview on the sidelines of the Intersolar trade fair in USA.
“We are being addressed quite actively by a number of players,” in Africa, he said.
Due to the harsh tropical climate, Energy America has been working towards creating more robust solar modules for C&I projects including large scale solar farms.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
As a solar module manufacturer, we are on a mission: we want to build trust in solar energy. We want to live sustainably. We want to fight climate change. We want to start today. And we want to show you how you can be part of the solution. Join us in a journey to change the world.
Every day, EA is at work for customers all over the world. Long-term reliability and quality have been at the core of our mission from the start. In fact, EA solar modules tested in real-world use have shown minimal power degradation even after more than 30 years of continuous operation.
As global energy consumption increases, and people in remote areas still live with no access to electricity, EA views solar as crucial for the future of our society to bring its potential to everyone, we continue to invest and innovate at full speed.
