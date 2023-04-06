Global Remote Weapon Station Market Outlook: Forecasted Market Size, Top Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Remote Weapon Station Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the remote weapon station market. As per TBRC’s remote weapon station global market forecast, the remote weapon station global market is expected to reach $18.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The growth in the remote weapon station global market is due to increase in demand for remote weapon stations for military applications. Europe region is expected to hold the largest remote weapon station market share. Major players in the remote weapon station global market include Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation.

Remote Weapon Station Market Segments
• By Component: Payload, Sensors, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Fire Control Station, Other Components
• By Technology: Close-in Weapon Systems, Remote Controlled Gun Systems, Other Technologies
• By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne
• By Application: Military, Homeland Security
• By Geography: The global remote weapon station market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Remote weapon stations refer to remotely operated equipment used in open battle conditions, designed for dynamic or static operation, and utilized in ships, ground vehicles, and aircraft, including firing units, and optical and imaging systems. It is used to monitor the perimeter of the vehicle platform, identify different ground, or air targets, and detect and attack targets with accuracy.

