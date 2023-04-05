Livestock Parasiticides Market is Predicted to Rise $4.9 Billion by 2031 | Merck & Co.Inc, virbac, Vetoquinol S.A, Petiq

Livestock parasiticides provide benefits for the treatment of zoonotic diseases.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Livestock Parasiticides Market Size was at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The livestock parasiticides market is meant to provide the chemical substances that remove parasites other than fungi and bacteria in animal livestock. These chemicals are generally inert ingredients that are made in a formulation comprising of one or more than one active ingredients.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global livestock parasiticides market based on Type, Livestock, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Key Players Are:

Some of the key players in the livestock parasiticides industry include Elanco animal health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Zoetis Inc. Merck & Co.Inc, virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Petiq, Llc, Sequent Scientific Limited, Krka Group, Eco Animal Health Group Plc, Ceva Santé Animale, Chanelle Pharm, Bimeda Animal Health and Norbrook.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the total livestock parasiticides market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Farmers and the government take every precaution to prevent these diseases by taking measures such as keeping animal housing clean and vaccinating livestock. The governments of various countries across the globe monitors animal health in association with a different organizations such as consumer products safety authorities, which helps them to take immediate action in the event of an outbreak of infectious disease among livestock animal, they also help in identifying the causes of animal diseases that do not normally occur in a particular region.

Key findings of the study

By type, the livestock parasiticides, and ectoparasiticides segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the market forecast period.

On the basis of livestock, the cattle segment accounted for a major share in the livestock parasiticides market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the veterinary clinics and hospitals segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Thus, such initiatives by the government also help in spreading awareness among livestock farm owners and also help in joint venture programs between key players and farm owners to R&D and develop effective livestock health products thus driving the market demand. Climate seasonality and weather events such as pressure humidity, wind speed, and the direct influence of zoonotic spread. Climate change has increased the range and the number of viruses and bacteria to which animals may be exposed as well as competent vectors and the receiver species. Livestock parasiticides provide benefits for the treatment of zoonotic diseases

