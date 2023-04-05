The Science Behind Diesel Particulate Filters: How They Work and Why They're Important

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) helps in capturing particle emissions of all the soot particulates from exhaust gas emitted from a diesel engine.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A diesel particulate filter is a device that is designed to remove particulate matter (PM) from diesel engine exhaust. It is typically made of ceramic materials and contains a honeycomb structure of small channels that trap and remove the PM.

Regeneration can be accomplished through two methods: passive and active regeneration. Passive regeneration occurs naturally as the exhaust temperature rises during normal driving conditions. The heat from the exhaust gases triggers a chemical reaction that burns off the PM in the DPF.

Diesel particulate filters play an important role in reducing emissions from diesel engines. By capturing and removing PM from the exhaust, DPFs help to improve air quality and reduce the health risks associated with PM exposure. In addition, many countries and regions have implemented emissions standards that require diesel engines to be equipped with DPFs in order to meet these regulations.

Diesel particulate filters are a crucial component of diesel engine emissions control systems. By removing harmful particulate matter from the exhaust, DPFs help to reduce air pollution and protect public health. If you own a diesel-powered vehicle or work with diesel engines in your industry, consider the benefits of installing a diesel particulate filter to improve your engine's performance and reduce emissions.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS

Coronavirus pandemic impacts millions across the world and brings economies to a grinding halt.

Coronavirus caused demand to fall lower, and remain at lower levels for much longer than in a usual year.

The COVID-19 lockdown has led to cleaner air, but will do little to address the issue of air pollution in the long run.

COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the various operations and reduced the demand of diesel particulate filter market and will restart at only when situation is stable.

The poor and most vulnerable will suffer most from both the health impacts and the economic crisis.

Diesel Particulate Filter Market Report Highlights:

By Substrate type

Cordierite

Silicon carbide

By Regeneration catalyst

Platinum-rhodium

Palladium-rhodium

Platinum-palladium-rhodium

By Regeneration process

Passive

Active-fuel assisted

Active-electrically assisted

By Equipment type

Agricultural equipment

Construction equipment

By Vehicle type

Passenger car

Light weight commercial vehicle

Truck

Bus

Key Market Players: Faurecia, BASF, Tenneco, Eberspaecher, Johnson Matthey, Denso, Continental, Bosal, Friedrich Boysen, NGK Insulators