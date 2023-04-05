Highway Cannabis Set for Stash and Bash Week of 420 Promotions and Events Across ALL Stores

Rapper Tyga to Appear and Perform at Highway Cannabis Flagship Store in Marina del Rey in Partnership with OOKA and seven9
MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highway Cannabis Company announced today a plethora of promotions and deals all surrounding the biggest cannabis holiday of the year, 420. Beginning on April 15th and running through April 20th, cannabis fans are invited to visit any of the two Southern California Highway Cannabis Co. locations (Marina del Rey & 3rd Street Los Angeles) to shop their weeklong deals to secure an opportunity to attend an exclusive experience and meet and greet with performer Tyga.
The 420 celebration includes six days of unbeatable promotions starting Saturday, April 15th running until Thursday April 20th, across all four Highway Cannabis and KindPeople’s stores: Highway in Marina del Rey, Highway on 3rd street, KindPeoples on Ocean and Soquel. The Highway flagship location is also an official stop on the Venice Art Walk.
“We want everyone to experience what Highway has to offer and 420 is a fun way to explore some of our biggest values and rewards of the year,” said Chris Colón, Highway Cannabis CEO and Founder. “Hosting Tyga at our location is a tremendous finale to our week-long activities across all of our locations.”
Highway, OOKA and seven9 pods partnered to bring Tyga to fans for a special meet-and-greet and performance from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on 4/20. OOKA is a lifestyle-forward technology ecosystem, designed specifically for a dosable, sharable and sessionable experience that works seamlessly with seven9 cannabis pods. The OOKA device and seven9 pods are available for purchase at all of Highway’s locations.
“After years of R&D, we are thrilled to finally share seven9’s first-of-its-kind cannabis pods—alongside the groundbreaking OOKA device—with the public, our partners at Highway Cannabis and friends across California complimented by a performance of Hookah by Tyga,” said Robert Sindelar, Chief Product Officer at seven9. “We are proud to be entering a new era of social cannabis consumption this 4/20, and we can’t wait for to celebrate this occasion at Stash & Bash.”
Highway Marina del Rey’s 420 Stash & Bash events include:
4/16 - Neighborhood Sundaze at Highway (Marina): A Westside locals only event featuring performances by: Horny Toad & Lakedub and Djs. Other activities include: Westside Motorcycle Collective, Chasing the Sun Collective Vintage Clothes, Little Plant MicroGreens, Tacos from Taco LA, plus numerous community artists and vendors.
4/20 - Highway + OOKA x seven9 Present 420 Stash & Bash at Highway (Marina del Rey): A Celebration of Cannabis, Community, & Creativity featuring Special VIP Guest Tyga, as well as activities: Be the first to try the OOKA x seven9 experience, plus Open Car Meet, DJs, activations by KIVA, Heavy Hitters, Canndescent, Fat Boys BBQ Truck, and plenty of 420 only deals, good times and good vibes. Plus, Highway will be a special stop on the Venice Art Walk that evening.
4/20 - Highway 3rd St Los Angeles will also have activations form Pamos & Lime, plus DJs, vendors and more.
KindPeople’s on Ocean Santa Cruz 420 Stash & Bash events include:
4/16 - Neighborhood Sundaze a Santa Cruz locals only event with a FREE community concert from Tomorrows Bad Seeds plus booths from TomBoy clothing, Kanha Gummies, Vinyl Resting Place Art, and more community artists and vendors.
4/20 - 420 Stash & Bash A Celebration of Cannabis, Community, & Creativity featuring a performance by local legends, Pacific Roots, activations from KIVA, Cann, Pacific Stone, Jetty, food by the PANA Venezuelan Food Truck, community artists, vendors, and more!
About Highway Cannabis Company
Founded in 2019, Highway Cannabis Co. is paving the way to provide the finest California-grown craft cannabis products on the West Coast with a robust private label selection and customer-centric, hospitality-driven retail experience. Best known for innovation and a premium selection of quality flower, edibles, and concentrates, Highway’s cannabis products are sourced from the state’s finest flower cultivators. Highway’s flagship store is in Los Angeles, with properties in Santa Cruz, and planned expansions.
About OOKA
OOKA is a lifestyle-forward technology ecosystem perfectly suited for social consumption of non-intoxicating herbal blends, cannabis and other inhalables. Designed by a former lead engineer for Dyson’s best-in-class household tech products, OOKA represents a new way to consume inhalable products from seven9, as well as future brand partners. OOKA uses innovative thermal technology to create a unique consumption device. Learn More: getooka.com
About seven9
seven9 is an innovative, inhalable, consumption format designed for group sessions that are a tech-savvy take on the classic puff-puff pass. Seven9 pods combine flavorful and complementary ingredients with top-quality cannabis that can be mixed and matched to curate the ideal vibe for any social occasion. Paired with the OOKA system - seven9 pods are designed for ease of use, intuitive, precise dosing, and the creation of shared memories.
