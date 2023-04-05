Goodguys Crowns the 2023 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’Elegance

Lori Mabe's ’34 Plymouth, built by Roseville Rod & Custom, was awarded the coveted Goodguys 2023 Street Rod d'Elegance title.
Lori Mabe, owner of the customized 1934 Plymouth, and Ben York, the builder, celebrate winning the 2023 Meguair's Street Rod d'Elegance award during the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals.
Art deco styling and comfort throughout in the beautiful interior.
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned Lori Mabe’s stunning 1934 Plymouth Sedan as their 2023 Meguair’s Street Rod d’Elegance winner.
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned their first Top-12 winner of year by naming Lori Mabe’s beautiful 1934 Plymouth Sedan as the 2023 Meguair’s Street Rod d’Elegance winner. This coveted award goes to a vehicle originally built before 1948 that is modified to exude sophisticated styling, excellence in build quality and overall elegance.
Built by Roseville Rod & Custom of Roseville, California, the incredible street rod was a long time coming for Ms. Mabe, who has been dreaming about it for years. “My late husband and I bought a rust bucket body of a ’34 Plymouth sedan years ago and one day I came home and he had sold it. It broke my heart,” she said. “It’s been my dream to find and finish that car ever since. My friend Amie Angelo introduced me to Ben York at Roseville Rod & Custom and that dream became a reality.”
The words elegant and Plymouth are rarely used in the same sentence, however Ms. Mabe’s heavily customized Deluxe Sedan truly fits the definition. The talented crew at Roseville worked their magic on the body by fabricating custom running boards, the roof insert, reshaping the rear fenders and many more touches before finishing the car in Berkley Gray, selected from a 1941 Cadillac catalog. An entire new chassis and drivetrain were used to make the 89-year old sedan ride and drive like a new car, yet the spacious interior is pure ‘30s sophistication and styling.
Goodguys will be crowning 11 more vehicles throughout the 2023 season that include Muscle Car, Street Machine, Truck of the Year and other top categories for classic vehicles. Congratulations to Lori Mabe and the team at Roseville Rod & Custom for being named the Goodguys 2023 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance.
