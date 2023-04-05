The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Hosts Fundraising Gala and Fashion Runway Show

Lampkin Foundation supporters gather on red carpet in previous annual fundraising event.
Expected VIP guests include City Officials, Business Leaders, Prominent Organizations, Fashion and Beauty Experts, Models, Actors, Directors, Magazine Editors, Influencers, Youtubers, Bloggers, Entrepreneurs and alike.
Guests will be treated to a fashion runway show featuring the latest trends from local designers.
Known locally as "the fundraiser that turned Euclid Avenue into Hollywood Boulevard," the Lampkin Foundation Annual Fundraising Gala returns to Ontario, Calif.
The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides volunteer opportunities, educational programs, and grassroots civic engagement projects for underserved communities in the southern Los Angeles and San Bernardino County areas. The organization was founded in 2017 by D'Andre Lampkin, a Los Angeles native, law enforcement officer, City Planning Commissioner, and healthcare entrepreneur.
"The Community Resilience Gala is a celebration of all the work the organization put in to build resilience in the communities we served," said D'Andre Lampkin, for whom the Foundation is named. "In our first five years, many people have contributed to building this organization to where it is today. We now have a community classroom, community workspace, regional food pantry, seasonal educational programs, and seasonal giveaways to help families throughout the region. Now is the time to introduce our progress to a new audience and celebrate the future of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, the people who have supported us, and demonstrate how important the Foundation is to the vitality of a community. The time has come to ask a broader audience for help to ensure the resources we provide and share with our community partners are available for generations to come.”
The proceeds from the event will go towards the foundation's mission to is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments.
Tickets and Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available for purchase online at www.theworldnetworks.com. For more information, please contact info@lampkinfoundation.org.
Contact
Lousine Karibian
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
+1 909-906-2068
email us here