J Castle Group Expands with Three New Bay Area Locations and Two Additional Brands

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- J Castle Group, a boutique real estate brokerage headquartered in Roseville, CA, has announced the opening of three new locations in the Bay Area and the launch of two new brands. The move is part of the company's growth strategy to provide better service to its clients and extend its expertise beyond the Sacramento metro area.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of three new locations in the Bay Area and the launch of two new brands," said Kenneth Jamaca, Founder and Managing Broker of J Castle Group. "This expansion is a strategic step towards fulfilling our mission of providing exceptional real estate services to clients throughout Northern California. Our new brands, AUM Real Estate and Home in Silicon Valley, allow us to extend our reach and serve a broader client base."
The new location in Mountain View, CA, and the two new locations in San Jose, CA, will enable J Castle Group to provide more convenient access to its services for clients in key south bay markets. The two new brands, AUM Real Estate and Home in Silicon Valley, will bring added expertise and experience to the J Castle Group portfolio of services.
"The addition of AUM Real Estate and Home in Silicon Valley to our portfolio of brands is a significant milestone for our company," said Jamaca. "We are excited to extend our reach beyond the Sacramento metro area and offer our clients a broader range of expertise and services."
J Castle Group was founded in 2021 by Kenneth Jamaca and has grown to 23 agents and 6 distinct brands in less than 24 months. The company's growth has been steady and strategic, with several J Castle Group agents winning top producer awards from various Realtor® associations in 2022.
J Castle Group is a boutique real estate brokerage headquartered in Roseville, CA, that specializes in providing exceptional real estate services to clients throughout Northern California.
