The Modern Medicare Agency Launches it's Educational Initiative

The Modern Medicare Agency is teaching New Yorkers to master Medicare
If you are looking for an agent to help you understand Medicare look no further than Paul Barrett. He works with so many different carriers makes the shopping process unbiased and quick.”
— Ashley R.
HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, US, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Medicare Agency Launches Medicare Educational Initiative
The Modern Medicare Agency is proud to announce the launch of its Medicare educational initiative. This initiative is designed to help Medicare eligible individuals understand their Medicare options and make sure they avoid the most common Medicare mistakes.
The Modern Medicare Agency will be holding several Medicare workshops throughout the year. These workshops will be led by Paul Barrett, the founder of the Modern Medicare Agency, along with Dianne Andree, Mike Miligi, and Craig Smith. The workshops will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the Medicare system and will cover topics such as Medicare eligibility, enrollment, and coverage.
The Modern Medicare Agency is committed to helping individuals make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. The workshops will provide attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to make the best decisions for their health care needs.
The Modern Medicare Agency is dedicated to providing quality education and resources to Medicare eligible individuals. The workshops will be held in various locations throughout the year and will be open to the public.
For more information about the Modern Medicare Agency and its Medicare educational initiative, please visit www.paulbinsurance.com.
Contact
Paul Barrett
Modern Medicare Agency
+1 631-358-5793
email us here