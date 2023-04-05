Talkin Fight remotely livestreams Boxing Match from Holland; set to offer PPV income for local Promoters

Graeme Boyce, seen here, delivering the news to fans around the world.
Intent on revolutionizing the boxing industry, Talkin' Fight this past weekend successfully worked with a team in Holland to livestream a boxing match.
We are growing one step at a time and recognition of our efforts is coming from all corners of the globe.”
— Graeme Boyce
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an on-going and evolving strategy to introduce a variety of technologies to the boxing industry, this past weekend Talkin' Fight successfully remotely livestreamed a match that was taking place in Holland, as well as the weigh-in, via their Toronto studio to fans around the world. "It has always been our goal," says Graeme Boyce, Co-Founder, "to help develop and deliver the best boxers and events to audiences found on at least six of the seven continents." The streamed matches that took place at Gym Suppan in The Netherlands featured boxer David Rajuili, who won his bout and is also a popular show host on Talkin' Fight, a growing media channel.
Numerous Talkin' Fight show hosts have been delivering content focussed on new boxers and veterans alike, as well as classic (and sometimes controversial) matches from the past and current fights. "These show hosts have done a fantastic job of reaching boxing fans globally," Boyce continues. "Over the past several years, we not only have been speaking to boxers, but also promoters and gym owners. We have learned about a few of the inequities that exist in the industry and have tried to resolve a few. One of those was to enable local promoters to utilise current technology to increase exposure of the sport at minimum expense, while also generating new revenue."
Talkin' Fight began with a single show (at the outset of the Global Pandemic) called The Friday Night Panel, and grew quickly. Currently, the channel has show hosts in England, America, Europe and Canada, and is looking for new programs from Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and South America, including Mexico and Central America in order to broadcast 24/7 in the long-term and in multiple languages.
Augmenting the shows being aired simultaneously on distribution platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Instagram, as well as the Talkin' Fight website, including Blood, Sweat and Boxing, the newest addition, which joins Boxing News Headlines Today, The Knockout of The Week, The Holly Donovan Show, Ringside Talk, The Scorecard, Ring Talk with Lou Eisen, The Sugar Show, No Punches Pulled with No Mercy and The Stafford Boxing Report, are the growing number of live events and the broadcasting business online.
"We have been integrating new software and hardware since the day we launched," concludes Boyce, "and with the successful delivery of the livestreamed event from Holland, we are in a great position to now offer gym owners and promoters alike the opportunity to not only reach audiences who are familiar with the boxers on their cards, but also sell tickets to their events via TicketMaster and StubHub, as well as offer online pay-per-view tickets, which is really just the tip of the iceberg."
For further information on Talkin' Fight, its hosts, or partnership queries, please feel free to cotact Graeme Boyce.
