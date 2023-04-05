ViaPath Technologies Announces Tony Lowden as Chief Social Impact Officer

ViaPath Technologies appoints Tony Lowden to Chief Social Impact Officer

Tony Lowden appointed to Chief Social Impact Officer after previously serving as the Vice President of Reintegration & Community Engagement.

As Chief Social Impact Officer, Tony will further galvanize our mission to provide justice-involved individuals the education, training, and resources they need to successfully reintegrate.” — Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a global corrections technology leader which facilitates successful reintegration for incarcerated individuals, today announced the promotion of Tony Lowden to Chief Social Impact Officer. Lowden previously served as Vice President of Reintegration & Community Engagement.

“Tony has been an indispensable member of our leadership team whose decades of experience and expertise have helped ViaPath change the lives of millions of people,” said ViaPath CEO Deb Alderson. “As Chief Social Impact Officer, Tony will further galvanize our mission to provide justice-involved individuals the education, training, and resources they need to successfully reintegrate into their communities.”

In his new role, Lowden will be responsible for ViaPath’s social impact initiatives including second chance hiring, community engagement, and reentry efforts. He will also work with ViaPath’s leadership team and partners to leverage opportunities for community support and build collaborative relationships with key stakeholders, community leaders, and civic and political decision-makers.

Lowden brings more than 20 years of experience helping incarcerated youths and adults access educational and career opportunities and become contributing members of their communities. In 2012, he was appointed by former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal as the State Charter School Commissioner. He has also served as the Project Coordinator for the Justice Reinvestment Initiative and as the Director of Faith and Justice Initiative for the Georgia Governor’s Office of Transition Support and Reentry. Lowden founded and is the former Executive Director of STONE Academy, an after-school enrichment program for at-risk children in Georgia’s Macon-Bibb County.

Prior to joining ViaPath in 2022, Lowden served as the Chaplain for the Secret Service in southwest Georgia. He was also appointed by the White House in 2020 to serve as the Executive Director of the Federal Interagency Council on Crime Prevention and Improving Reentry. Lowden is the pastor of former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

ABOUT VIAPATH TECHNOLOGIES

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communication services, technology, and management solutions that create an optimal opportunity for positive outcomes, facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath also offers tools that account for the unique needs of incarcerated populations and offers intelligence solutions to assist law enforcement to help keep corrections staff, the incarcerated, and the public safe. ViaPath Technologies is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence across the U.S. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.