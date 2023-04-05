SURVEY: HEALTHY SNACKS OUT OF REACH FOR MANY NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS (INFOGRAPHIC)

An infographic detailing snacking habits of New York students

An online survey looks into what students in the state of New York have to say about their snacking habits.

Students may have a reputation for eating nothing but burgers and pizza, but there's actually a lot more to students' diets.

Snacks, for one, are an important part of young people’s food choices. And while snacks can be healthy, they can also be high in salt and sugar and lead to obesity and other health problems.

The food site Grabanzos wanted to hear what students in the state of New York have to say about their snacking habits. To that end, Grabanzos ran an online survey in January and February of 2023 and got 4,723 students to share their views and habits.

Below are some of the key takeaways that will hopefully inspire some change, both on an individual and collective level.

1.) What are the 5 most offered snacks at campus

Chips

Chocolate

Soft drinks

Nuts and seeds

Cookies

2.) Which 5 snacks students usually eat while on campus or between classes

Crackers

Cheese

Chips

Cake

Beef jerky

3.) Which 5 snacks students eat most often while at home or when going out with friends

Cheese

Nuts and seeds

Cookies

Beef jerky

Popcorn

4.) What would students want to change about their snacking habits:

Snack less – 64% of students

Eat healthier snacks – 31% of students

Nothing – 5% of students

5.) What percentage of students use snacks as a meal replacement at least once a week

Use – 34% of students

Don’t use – 66% of students

6.) What percentage of students say that price is playing a major role in determining their snack choices

Price plays a role – 59%

Price doesn’t play a role – 41%

7.) What percentage of students agree that healthier snacks are more expensive than processed snacks

Agree – 81%

Disagree – 19%

Grabanzos has turned some of these data points into an infographic that you can find at their site.