City of Ojai Introduces Rent Stabilization and Just Cause Tenant Protection Ordinance
OJAI, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Ojai has announced the implementation of the Rent Stabilization and Just Cause Tenant Protection Ordinance, which increases housing stability for many of the renters who live there. The ordinance, which can be found in Title 11 of the Ojai City Code, includes the Rent Stabilization Ordinance in Chapter 1 and the Just Cause Evictions and Tenant Protections in Chapter 2. The ordinance will take effect on April 28, 2023, following minor modifications approved by the City Council on March 28, 2023.
Mayor Betsy Stix expressed her enthusiasm for the ordinance, stating, "I am elated! Providing rent stabilization and meaningful eviction protection are the two most effective measures that the council can take to keep Ojai renters from being gentrified out of their homes. A big thank you to Council members Lang and Whitman for joining me in passing this ordinance. I will continue to do everything I can to provide more opportunities for very low, extremely low, and acutely low-income households so that people in these income categories can afford to live, work, and raise their children in Ojai. I am looking forward to working with the city council, the community, and city staff on updating the Ojai General Plan to provide real solutions that further assist the less advantaged in our community."
The Rent Stabilization and Just Cause Tenant Protection Ordinance aims to limit rent increases to no more than 4% annually and restrict grounds for eviction of renters in good standing. . When renters are evicted due to no fault of their own, property owners s are required to provide financial assistance for relocation, equal to two months' rent or $5,000, whichever is greater.
The ordinance applies to a range of multifamily residential properties, with certain exemptions. It offers renters greater protection than the state law AB 1482 which allows rent increases as high as 10% annually. In addition, the Just Cause chapter of the ordinance expands on the protections offered by AB 1482, covering tenancies after 30 days and providing more substantial relocation assistance for no-fault evictions.
Tenants who believe the property owner has violated the ordinance can contact the Community Development Department with evidence of the violation. The City may issue citations, and renters have the option to pursue civil suits to recover damages from property owners who violate the ordinance as well as attorney's fees and costs, should they be successful.
For more information on the Rent Stabilization and Just Cause Tenant Protection Ordinance, including a comprehensive FAQ, please visit the official website of the City of Ojai @ https://ojai.ca.gov/
About the City of Ojai: The City of Ojai is a vibrant, environmentally conscious community in Southern California, committed to preserving its natural beauty, unique character, and socioeconomic diversity.
