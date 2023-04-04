Experimental Electronic Music Artist Billy Yfantis Releases The Otherworldly Music Album “Birds in Space”

An album consisting of 27 Experimental compositions inspired by Astronomy and artists like Tangerine Dream, Vangelis, and Cluster featuring real bird sounds!
ATHENS, GREECE, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experimental musician and author Billy Yfantis releases his new digital album “Birds in Space.” The album consists of 27 experimental tracks that explore space from a musical and conceptual perspective. The concept refers to a flock of birds that travel in space among various space objects (clusters and galaxies). The album's song titles refer to real space objects that exist in the science of astronomy. Trivia: The “Birds in Space” track is a 30 minute psychedelic composition that includes real bird sounds, recorded somewhere in Athens, Greece!
Billy Yfantis commented on the release: “In a world full of music stars, if you really want to find the next real star, then just switch off the TV, pick up the telescope, and look up to the sky, where the real space objects exist and surround our planet. Astronomy and music, according to Plato, are “twinned” disciplines of sensuous perception: astronomy is for the eyes, and music is for the ears. The goal of this album is to feed your eyes and ears with sensuous food for thought.”
Billy is currently working on his next album, with a scheduled release in late 2023. Stay tuned for more information!
Track List:
1. Aerial View of the Messier 78
2. Floating in Abell 3389
3. The Airborne Objects of the Spindle Galaxy
4. Riding the Pleiades
5. On the Wings of the Theta Car Cluster
6. Flying Above the Omicron Velorum Cluster
7. Departure from the Sculptor Galaxy
8. Arrival at the Blinking Planetary
9. Trip to the Hyades
10. Transportation to the Hercules Globular Cluster
11. Journey Through the Kappa Crucis Cluster
12. Jumping from the Starfish Galaxy
13. Voyage to the Caldwell 66
14. The Virgo a Take-Off
15. From Earth to the S Normae Cluster
16. Inside the Southern Pinwheel Galaxy
17. Through the Caroline's Cluster
18. Approaching the Wild Duck Cluster
19. Above the Caldwell 35
20. Waving Goodbye to the Butterfly Cluster
21. The Messier 5 Express
22. Close to the Centaurus A
23. Looking at the Tau Canis Majoris Cluster
24. Touching the Bear's Paw Galaxy
25. Ahead of the Supernova Factory
26. Leaving Behind the Antennae Galaxies
27. Birds in Space
About Billy Yfantis
Vasileios (Billy) Yfantis holds 2 Master Degrees in Information Technology and is a Ph.D. candidate in the University of West Attica by conducting research on e-government. Billy has been working on music since the late 1990s by experimenting with tape mixing and sound design. Billy is playing digital keyboards, but prefers to express his artistic dream through the electronic sounds that come from unusual machines. He has experimented with the recording of vacuum cleaners, electric blenders and other strange sounds that have resulted in musical releases. Moreover, Billy has authored books on music, business and science while from times to times he speaks about the electronic governance at scientific conferences all over Europe.
Famous Quotes (What Others Have Said)
Krautrock legend Harald Grosskopf (Ash Ra Tempel, Klaus Schulze, Cosmic Jokers): “I always like electronic music made by younger musicians who consequently follow their personal instinct, rather than trying to copy what’s already been made in the past, in the spirit of: Whenever you meet Buddha kill him. Keep on tracking Billy!”
Tom McLoughlin (Director of the movie “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”): “I really dug his music!! VERY cool stuff!!”
Phil Lanzon (Uriah Heep): “I like the track ‘Waiting for the battle.’ Great riff. I can see this as soundtracks to Psycho – punk movies and the like.”
Bobby Borg, (Music Business Author, Consultant, Professor): “This is fkn bad ass music that everyone needs to hear… imagine the coolest meditation music out there and the coolest sci-fi movie soundtrack rolled into one! Stream it and trip out today.”
Steve Whitfield (Producer and engineer of The Cure, The Mission UK): “This music is crying out to be used in films but at the same time it’s great to just sit back, listen and immerse yourself in them without any moving images and let your imagination run wild!”
Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond, Therion, Mercyful Fate): “I didn’t know what to expect when I had this album sent to me by the composer Billy Yfantis. To be perfectly honest, 9 times out of 10 when people send me their new album it makes me feel a bit uneasy and awkward. Firstly because I don’t listen an awful lot to contemporary music and secondly, even less to other metal & hard rock artists due to lack of interest and I don’t wanna hurt their feelings. I don’t mean that in any rude, disrespectful or arrogant way, but I’m into creating my own music, not so much into consuming music of my peers. However, this was something entirely different. I’m not even sure it’s considered music, but it’s the kind of atmospheric and meditative type of sounds that I’ve been listening a helluva lot over the past few years to try to relax and cope with my stressful, turbulent life, constantly on the verge of being burnt out. That being said, I liked it and it made me calm, mindful and sleepy. Presumably the worst kind of reaction my metalhead peers would wanna hear about their new album but in this case it’s probably the best sort of compliment one could get.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.