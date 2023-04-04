There were 2,339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,692 in the last 365 days.
Complete Women’s Care of Alabama Announces New Office at Grandview Medical Center
1905 New Media
April 04, 2023, 20:38 GMT
New patients are currently being accepted at the Grandview office, located at 3680 Grandview Parkway Suite 360 Birmingham, Alabama 35243.
Complete Women’s Care of Alabama is a leading OB/GYN practice with over 25 years of exceptional service.
Newest location provides convenience and proximity to state-of-the-art hospital facilities
Our practice is growing because of our personable doctors and our friendly, responsive staff.”
— Ashley D. Gooding, MD
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Women’s Care of Alabama, a leading OB/GYN practice with over 25 years of exceptional service to women in the Birmingham region, is announcing the opening of a new office, located on the Grandview Medical Center campus. The location, set to open April 18, will provide the group’s patients and doctors alike with convenient access to the hospital’s exceptional facilities and diagnostic services, serving as a hub for those seeking women’s health services throughout all stages of life.
“The expansion into this new office was a move that allowed us to ensure that we are a heartbeat away from our patients throughout their hospital stays and we are able to take advantage of hospital resources whenever needed,” said James Head, MD, President of Complete Women’s Care. “Patients can rest assured that they are getting the best possible care.”
Complete Women’s Care, focused on full-service women’s health care including obstetrics, gynecology and preventative services, currently has eight doctors, all accepting new patients, including:
-Dr. Kara Conti, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with a particular interest in adolescent medicine, infertility and minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery;
-Dr. Ashley Duke Gooding, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who enjoys caring for women during pregnancy, labor and the entire delivery process and has a special interest in gynecologic surgery;
-Dr. James Head, President of the practice and board certified in gynecology as well as urogynecology (female pelvic medicine and reproductive surgery), with a focus on female pelvic medicine. Dr. Head is a leader in the field of minimally invasive pelvic surgery. He started Complete Women’s Care of Alabama in 1994;
-Dr. Jessica Rodriguez, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who enjoys all aspects of women’s health care from routine and high-risk obstetrics to minimally invasive gynecologic surgery;
-Dr. Malcolm Simmons, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who has been practicing in the field for more than 25 years;
-Dr. David Spangler, board certified OB/GYN generalist with over 26 years in practice in Decatur and Madison, Alabama before relocating to Birmingham;
-Dr. George Zaharias, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who has been practicing since 1994, and
-Dr. Mackenzie Woodson, OB/GYN generalist who practices the full spectrum of obstetrics and gynecology, finding particular interest in high risk obstetrics and minimally invasive gynecology surgery, including robotics.
“Our practice is growing because of our personable doctors and our friendly, responsive staff,” said Ashley D. Gooding, MD. “We provide people with the information they need to understand their bodies and their individual health needs. It’s been exciting to watch our practice flourish with both new patients and patients who have been with us since the beginning.”
The Alabaster Complete Women’s Care of Alabama location will remain open with the practice’s doctors continuing to serve current and new patients in the Shelby County area with the utmost care and integrity.
Providing evidence-based, state-of-the-art women’s health care with warmth and compassion for more than 25 years in the Birmingham area, Complete Women’s Care of Alabama is one of the most established and respected medical practices in the region. With eight OB/GYN practitioners and expertise that includes all areas of women’s health, patients benefit from a depth and breadth of experience that is unparalleled. Access to the new, best-in-class birthing suites at Grandview Medical Center and proximity to hospital services make Complete Women’s Care the premier choice for the entire spectrum of women’s health care from adolescence through pregnancy, childbirth and a lifetime of health and wellness preventative screenings and specialized care. Visit Complete Women’s Care of Alabama online at www.cwcalabama.com or call 205.664.9995. Complete Women’s Care of Alabama is on Facebook at @completewomenscareofal and Instagram at @cwcalabama.
