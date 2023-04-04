Nebula Launched The Most Advanced Astrology Love Compatibility On The Market: It Considers The Whole Natal Chart

USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebula, one of the most popular astrology platforms globally, launches the Advanced Astrology Love Compatibility, the most personalized and detailed compatibility tool available as it considers each partner’s birth chart, how planets influence relationships, and how people express themselves together. This new feature is the first step in Nebula's renewed mission to support and guide individuals on their way to being happy in relationships, and it is designed to help couples build deeper connections based on the wisdom of astrology.
To provide a detailed compatibility description, the tool examines the placements of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. It also shows compatibility in love, sex, family, and friendship. In addition to compatibility insights, the tool offers daily horoscopes, affirmations, and recommendations tailored to each couple.
To access the Advanced Astrology Love Compatibility, users need to provide their partner's details: date, month, and year of birth, as well as time and place of birth, if available, partner's gender, and name. The number of partners that can be added is unlimited.
"For nearly four years, we have been developing Nebula with a mission to help people find their way to happiness. If we were to name one of the main things we have learned over these years is that healthy and fulfilling relationships are the main component of a person's happiness. We all want to have happy relationships, and we all deserve it! That is why we decided to focus Nebula exactly on astrology for relationships’ – says Alex Fedorov, CEO & Founder of OBRIO, the product company that creates the Nebula app. ‘Our latest release, the Advanced Compatibility Tool, marks the first step towards our new direction. We're proud to offer the most personalized and detailed tool that allows couples to automatically check their astrological compatibility. And we're excited to keep creating more helpful features for our users that will be available soon."
Starting this April, the Advanced Astrology Love Compatibility will become available in Nebula App on iOS and Android, allowing users worldwide to access its unique features. The tool will be offered to users with an English version of the App who have a subscription or invite a partner to the Nebula App.
For an even more personalized reading, users can connect directly with Nebula’s team of 100+ experienced astrology experts. Whether discussing compatibility insights, addressing relationship challenges, or exploring new ways to strengthen connections, our consultants offer a personal touch to help users gain valuable perspective and advice for maintaining healthy and fulfilling relationships.
In addition to its new advanced feature, Nebula also offers Sun Sign compatibility readings that are available to all users.
*Astrological compatibility only shows information about two individuals’ personalities to help identify both promising and potentially challenging dynamics in relationships. Like a roadmap, it highlights what each person most values in a partner, anticipate potential obstacles, and suggests ways to effectively navigate them. Astrological compatibility should not be the only tool used for making a decision about a relationship.
Nebula – is an omnichannel astrology platform created to support and guide people on their way to happy relationships. Nebula app is one of the most popular astrology apps globally, with over 20 million downloads. The App is available for free on iOS and Android worldwide, and Nebula’s advisors are also available through the web. Nebula is founded by the Ukrainian IT company OBRIO.
