New Digital Marketing Start-up launches Free SEO Training

PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A small start-up is launching free technical SEO Training for businesses and individuals who want to improve their online presence. The training, which is open to anyone, aims to help businesses and individuals learn the basics of technical SEO and improve their website's search engine ranking without any catches or hidden fees.
The free training is being launched by SEO in Motion, an SEO consultancy that specialises in helping businesses grow their online presence. The training is designed for small business owners, bloggers, entrepreneurs, and anyone else who wants to improve their website's search engine ranking and attract more traffic.
The course covers a range of topics, including technical audits, internal linking, handling site errors, and more.
Participants will learn how to use the latest tools and techniques to optimise their website for search engines and attract more organic traffic.
"We're excited to offer this free technical SEO training to the community," said Sally Raymer, SEO consultant. "We believe that everyone should have access to the knowledge and tools they need to improve their online presence and attract more customers. And this way I get to share my knowledge and experience without asking for any money in exchange."
The first lesson of the free training will be available online starting from April 15, 2023 and continue in 10 weekly installments. Registration is not required, and the training can be completed at your own pace.
SEO in Motion is a consultancy based in Peterborough, UK, and led by Sally Raymer, a public speaker, consultant, and trainer. Sally specialises in helping businesses across the globe grow their online presence and increase revenue. Their specialisms include technical SEO, content strategy, and local and international SEO.
