P23 Health Announces P23 Optimum Wellness Testing Now Comes With a Free Consultation

P23 Optimum - Comprehensive Wellness Testing by P23 Health
P23 Health Logo
P23 Health is a health and wellness company that provides you with products and services that are backed by science and designed to help you live your longest, healthiest, and happiest lives possible.
P23 Health has announced its latest offering, the P23 Optimum program, which provides individuals with personalized health recommendations based on their DNA.
Our goal is to empower individuals and help them stay informed about how their genetic makeup may contribute to their wellbeing. With P23 Optimum, we offer DNA testing for what matters most to you.”
— Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, a CEO and Founder of P23 Health
ROSWELL, GEORGIA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The program begins with an initial live health and wellness coaching consultation to discuss specific health needs, depending on which, P23 Health's team of medical and laboratory experts will recommend which of their Optimum assays will be used to analyze an individual's DNA and provide personalized, actionable recommendations.
The P23 Optimum program provides insights into several aspects of an individual's health, including nutrition and supplements, diet and metabolism, fitness and weight management, bone health, and medication responsiveness. Patients can uncover insights on how their genetic makeup affects their body's ability to process nutrients, respond to exercise, and metabolize medications.
P23 Health specializes in at-home testing. Once an individual's DNA sample is collected, the results and personalized recommendations will be available electronically within 2-4 weeks. P23 Health also offers the option to consult with one of their healthcare practitioners to discuss their results further.
It is important to note that the P23 Optimum program is not a food allergy or sensitivity test and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it provides individuals with valuable insights that they can use to take charge of their health.
To learn more about the P23 Optimum program and schedule a free wellness consultation, visit the P23 Health website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.