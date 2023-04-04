Cadi Launches Innovative, One-Of-A-Kind, TRY BEFORE YOU BUY Marketplace for Golfers

Cadi announces the launch of Cadi.io, a first for the golf industry, bringing big data and try-before-you-buy to golfers nationwide.
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadi is revolutionizing the golf industry. Launched this month, Cadi.io is a new and groundbreaking digital golf retailer unlike anything else in golf or sports equipment. Through Cadi.io, golfers can test the latest and best clubs delivered directly to their doorstep. This includes all clubs from the major brands in golf, allowing golfers to take clubs to their favorite course, try them out, and see if the clubs are the best fit for their game. Unlike visiting a brick-and-mortar retailer and using an in-store simulator, Cadi’s platform allows golfers to get the best experience on each club they try before they buy.
In addition to the launch of Cadi.io, Cadi also offers a proprietary data intelligence system called Cadi Fit. Through Cadi Fit, golfers can enter information about their skills and preferences for each club. Cadi Fit takes that data and fits users into the right club. Using Cadi Fit, golfers can get the best clubs for their game and have those clubs shipped to their doorstep. Through this platform, Cadi offers Cadi Play premium memberships, which unlock up to 20% cashback and unique golf experiences.
“Cadi is obsessed with creating the ultimate retail experience for every golfer. We believe that experience is rooted in access to the best products for easy at home Try Before You Buy, implementing data-focused digital fitting technology, and building community to make golf more enjoyable”, says Tyler Gottstein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Cadi is more than just a kiosk. You may have heard or read about Cadi's innovative kiosk (as seen in Forbes and TechTimes). You may not have heard of Cadi.io, a community marketplace unlocking Try Before You Buy to every golfer in the USA. Cadi Play Members rewards up to 20% cashback on all products instantly. CadiCash can be used on all products and even on unique experiences only available to members. The community aspect also uses Big Data to improve the golfer's purchase experience. Cadi connects golfer attributes with product attributes to recommend the right equipment options for users. This allows golfers to compare themselves to other golfers of similar skill level while using their experience and performance with clubs to evaluate purchase decisions.
This IS the Future of Digital Golf Retail.
Cadi is turning to public investors to raise funding through regulation crowdfunding. Cadi has raised over $2.5M with over 2300 investors nationwide. With an innovative approach and a multi-billion dollar market ripe for disruption, Cadi could fundamentally change how golfers try and buy golf equipment. Cadi Campaign will end on April 29th. Do not miss out to invest in the next big thing in golf.
Don't miss out on golf retail's digital future with Cadi. Invest today.
