Unleash Web3 Partners with ThreeSpaces to Bridge Digital Art with Businesses and Brands in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unleash Web3 is pleased to announce its partnership with ThreeSpaces, an art tech company that bridges the gap between artists, businesses, and brands. This partnership provides an expanded platform in New York City to showcase and promote underrepresented artists who have leveraged blockchain technology, with a focus on art and artists that embody New York.
Unleash Web3's mission is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through its core principles of collaborative growth, synergistic community building, and pooled resources and knowledge. ThreeSpaces provides a platform for artists to showcase their digital creations in the physical world.
"We are thrilled to partner with ThreeSpaces, whose collaborative approach to amplifying artists' voices emulates our own values," said Lyndsey, an Unleash Web3 cofounder. "We believe that by working together, we can bring great art to businesses and more visibility to the talented NYC artists who create it."
To kick off this partnership, Unleash Web3 and ThreeSpaces will showcase four exceptional artists at an upcoming event with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce. The featured artists are:
Miss O Cool Girls, founded by Juliette Blake and Hermine Brindak, creates unique and diverse art to empower and build self-esteem in girls and offset the negative impact of current media and social media consumption. Nick Davis, inspired by Basquiat, used digital art to showcase the raw emotions of Black citizens in their everyday life and was recognized nationally and internationally for his work before passing away in 2022. LOVE, a Filipinx-American from NYC, creates visual narratives through various forms of art to empower BIPOC youth to use their voice. Ethan Salter is an avid landscape and urban photographer who enjoys capturing the unique interaction between the natural and artificial.
Artists on Digital Display: Pxl, Danielle King, Scales by Anna Judd, Finn Cleary, Nifty Sprite, Robin Gibson, Pemex, Ilanit Oknin, Jayoon Yee, Antares Vargas, Laura Klink, Wildflower Martinez, and Nouns.
"We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership between Unleash Web3 and ThreeSpaces will bring to the artistic community of New York City and beyond," said Debra Nipp, Co-Founder of ThreeSpaces. "Together, we can provide a platform for artists to showcase their work in new and innovative ways, while also bridging the gap between businesses and the art world. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and together we can be the link between New York and Art."
About Unleash Web3: Unleash Web3 is a diverse collective of female entrepreneurs, artists, and community strategists committed to unleashing the power of web3 technology for collaborative growth.
About ThreeSpaces: ThreeSpaces bridges the gap between artists, businesses, and brands. We help businesses monetize their products and wall space while providing a platform for artists to showcase their creations in the physical world, with a keen focus on the underrepresented communities.
