Tax990 Simplifies the 990 Filings For Tax Professionals with Exclusive Features

Tax990 is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS Form 990 series. Tax 990 offers a solution for nonprofits, foundations, and other tax-exempt organizations
ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Filing 990 forms for multiple clients can be time-consuming and tedious. Tax professionals who choose Tax 990 for filing nonprofit tax forms on behalf of their clients can benefit from numerous helpful features designed to save time.
Tax 990 is an e-filing solution that supports 990 series returns and their required Schedules. The program includes several features intended to make e-filing more accessible and feasible for all clients, including tax professionals. Not only can tax professionals file 990 forms online with the required Schedules using Tax 990, but they can also file an extension Form 8868 to extend their clients’ 990 deadlines.
In case any corrections need to be made on their clients’ 990 returns, tax professionals can file an amended return as well. If any of their clients’ 990 returns filed with Tax 990 were rejected by the IRS, they can fix the errors and retransmit the returns for free.
Tax professionals are eligible to receive discounts on Tax 990’s filing fees. When filing in bulk, tax professionals receive lower prices per form filed and are able to choose a pricing package based on their filing needs. If a tax professional needs to file Form 8868, they can file it for Free if they choose to file their actual 990 return with Tax 990. They also have the option to purchase pre-paid credits to use in the future, allowing them to avoid paying upfront each time they need to file in bulk.
Since tax professionals often file multiple returns for different clients and businesses, they can manage multiple organizations and EINs under one Tax 990 account. This means only one log-in is needed to manage multiple forms, which reduces the risk of misplaced or lost information.
Tax professionals who work on a team can grant account access to team members. The entire team may work on filing for different clients to ensure returns are completed on time and accurately. The reviewers and approvers feature allows others to review and approve returns once they are completed. Thoroughly reviewing forms reduces the chance of making mistakes before transmitting them to the IRS as well as customer satisfaction.
Tax 990 users can also copy information from previously filed returns, saving time entering information that hasn’t changed for the organization. If uploading a large amount of information at once, the bulk upload feature allows users to upload in bulk using an Excel format, saving even more time and simplifying the process.
If additional assistance is required, Tax 990’s customer support team is available via phone, email, or live chat to help clients navigate the software and resolve issues. Tax 990 also includes step-by-step guidance while filing Form 990-EZ, 990-PF, 990, 990-T, 990-N for added support, as well as numerous guides, instructional videos, and informative blogs.
Being a SOC-2 certified e-file provider, Tax 990 ensures that clients’ information is always stored securely in cloud storage.
CEO and co-founder of SPAN Enterprises Agie Sundaram stated, “Tax professionals can benefit greatly from the various features Tax 990 offers. We are proud to say we truly simplify the filing process for them.”
SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of Tax990, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.
SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, Tax 990, TruckLogics, and more. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.
Please direct all media inquiries to Olivia Massengale, Content Writer, at olivia@spanenterprises.com.
