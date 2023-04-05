Chaga Mushroom Market CAGR 7.2% | USD 1.4 Billion | China was the most Prominent Market in Asia - Pacific

Chaga Mushroom Market

The market for chaga mushrooms is expected to expand quickly due to the rise in demand for dietary supplements, high-nutrient food and beverage items

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Chaga Mushroom Market," The chaga mushroom market was valued at $712.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The chaga mushroom, also known as Inonotus obliquus, is a fungus that is a member of the Hymenochaetaceae family. Chaga mushrooms are most frequently seen growing on birch trees. Since chaga mushrooms thrive in frigid regions, they are primarily grown in Russia. Birch trees are a natural habitat for chaga mushrooms. The chaga mushroom conk develops in tandem with the tree over a period of 5 to 7 years. Chaga mushrooms are not considered to be either plants or animals. The 150 other species of Basidiomycetes that have been designated as therapeutic mushrooms are vastly inferior to the chaga mushroom, which is categorized technically as a Basidiomycetes mushroom. Chaga mushrooms contain a variety of substances, such as polysaccharides, polyphenols, and triterpenes, which have a number of health advantages.

The most potent component of the chaga mushroom is known for treating and preventing cancers, metabolic issues, and a number of chronic ailments. Additionally, many countries drink chaga tea for its therapeutic properties and health benefits.

Such positive effects are largely attributable to the immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidative properties of Inonotus obliquus polysaccharide, such as the branched polysaccharide -glucan, one of the main polysaccharides present in IOP and acting as a dietary fiber that greatly aids in digestion and nutrient absorption as well as having anti-diabetic and anti-proliferative properties.

Over the past few decades, there has been a trend and a notable uptick in the creation of natural medications for the prevention and treatment of numerous immunological illnesses. Hence, people are becoming more conscious of their dietary demands due to easy access to a depth of information. The majority of consumers prioritizes healthfulness when selecting food and beverage goods. Due to this, customers are changing their beverage consumption habits in favor of healthier options, such as adding chaga mushroom juice to tea, coffee, and smoothies.

According to the chaga mushroom market analysis, the chaga mushroom market is segmented into nature, form, end use, and region. As per nature, the market is categorized into organic and conventional. According to form, it is segregated into powder and liquid. As per end use, it is segmented into food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

On the basis of nature, the conventional segment has gained highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period. Wild craft chaga mushrooms are only produced in a very limited region since they must be grown or found in cold climates. It can be found primarily in Canada, Russia, Siberia, northeastern China, as well as northern regions of Europe and the U.S. As a result of these circumstances, traditionally grown chaga mushrooms have gained popularity.

On the basis of form, the liquid segment is expected to reach $486.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.7%. The chaga mushroom's liquid form is becoming increasingly popular in the pharmaceutical sector since it is smooth and has almost no texture, making it simple to blend with other ingredients. The global chaga mushroom market share has been significantly underrepresented by liquid chaga mushroom, however this is likely to change over the forecast period of 2022–2031. Chaga mushrooms are typically favored in liquid form from an industrial and transportation perspective. The cost of shipping liquid chaga mushrooms is four times less than that of shipping powder chaga mushrooms.

According to the chaga mushroom market trends, depending on end use, the cosmetics and personal care segment was valued at $81.4 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.3%. According to the Integrity Ingredients Corporation (IIC), along with vitamins B, C, and E, chaga mushrooms are also bursting with critical minerals like zinc, copper, magnesium, selenium, and potassium, which has a variety of skin care benefits. In capitalizing on the anti-aging and antioxidant properties of the chaga mushroom, Integrity Ingredients Corporation (IIC), a provider of sustainable, clean beauty ingredients, has added Chaga Mushroom Liquid Extract which is composed of glycerin, water and chaga mushroom. The chaga mushroom is wild-harvested.

>Global Leaders:-

Baikal Herbs Ltd., Fungi Perfecti LLC, Annanda Chaga Mushrooms, Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd., Sayan Health, Inc., Eartherbs L.L.C., Aloha Medicinals, Oregon Mushrooms Co., Mahogany Organics Private Limited, The Chaga Company LLC., NutraCap Labs, L.L.C., Canadian Pine Pollen Company, The Brainfood Mushroom Company, Touchwood Mushrooms, FreshCap Mushrooms Ltd., and Om Mushroom Superfood.

>>>Key Finding of the Study:-

By nature, the conventional segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By form, the powder segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on end use, the dietary supplement segment was valued at $199.3 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.

In 2021, China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific, and is projected to reach $115.9 million by 2031, growing

