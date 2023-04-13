DomumGym Unveils New Logo, Inspired by Greek Goddess Hestia

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DomumGym, the virtual fitness and wellness marketplace dedicated to keeping families fit together, has announced the unveiling of its new logo. The logo, inspired by the Greek goddess Hestia, features a hidden letter "D" and "G," along with the fire and hearth of the goddess Hestia. The logo is designed in shades of wine and gray.
The Greek goddess Hestia was known for being the goddess of the hearth, home, and family. Her role was to keep the sacred fire of the home burning, and to protect the family and their home. DomumGym's new logo embodies the spirit of Hestia, representing the importance of family, home, and the shared experience of fitness.
The hidden letter "D" and "G" in the logo represent DomumGym, while the fire and hearth symbolize the warmth and unity of family. The logo's colors of wine and gray were chosen to reflect the brand's commitment to health and wellness.
"At DomumGym, we believe that family and fitness go hand in hand," said Luc-Rikardo Fils, CEO of DomumGym. "Our new logo, inspired by the Greek goddess Hestia, embodies our commitment to family, home, and health. We are excited to introduce this new logo to our customers, and we hope that it will inspire and motivate families to stay fit and healthy together."
DomumGym's virtual fitness and wellness marketplace is currently working to provide families with a wide range of fitness and wellness resources, including live and on-demand fitness classes, personal training, nutrition coaching, and more. With a focus on keeping families fit together, DomumGym is dedicated to making the world a healthier, happier, and more unified place through family and fitness.
For more information about DomumGym and its virtual fitness and wellness marketplace, visit our website at www.domumgym.com.
