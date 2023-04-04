Celebrating 25 years as a Children's Character- BeeBop is evolving from book to Earth Day mascot

There are very few options for an Earth Day mascot. A recycle bin or a trash can, or maybe even a world, with a smiley face and arms. We can do better!
Each of us, no matter how small, has the responsibility to bring something wonderful to the world.”
— Jay Kenton Manning
NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A true mascot has passion and a story that empowers them to persevere. A story we can identify with and join forces.
This is the story of BeeBop (two e's). A little gray alien with a colorful imagination who dreams of a beautiful place called Earth. BeeBop, encouraged by his grandfather, seeks to find this elusive and beautiful place, if only in his dreams. For us, Earth Day is a day in April. For BeeBop, Earth Day is every day. BeeBop's childlike approach and innocent perspective is contagious. Kids want to share their favorite things about earth, and in doing so, naturally become advocates in their own right. BeeBop (with two e's) just needs to meet some earthlings!
BeeBop is turning 25! From a simple clay character in 1998, to a children's book in 2015, to an Earth Day mascot who wants to save the things we love about the world. Earth day has new meaning when a little gray alien from a worn-out planet sees Earth for the very first time. With so much to love about this planet, it's no wonder we will discover there is a little bit of this alien in all of us!
