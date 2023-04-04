Karen Carlson's new book tells the risky love story in Turkey

Karen Carlson authored a book in memory of her journey with her past lover
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has had an adventurous and thrill-seeking phase in life. This very phase in the author's life is what she has shared in her first-ever published book, My Risky Romance in Turkey by Karen Carlson. As she and her then-lover, Cap, go to explore Greece. While immersing in the country's deep culture, Cap stops for a Hashish break. His fondness for Hashish did not stop there, as Cap would even like to bring some home. But this is illegal, and Karen could not take it anymore, so she left him and decided to explore the country herself.
A traveler ever since, Karen Carlson has toured most countries of the world, but it was the events that happened in Turkey that truly gave her the urge to write a book and share it with the world. She has lived in twelve different countries and even worked there. She now resides with her husband in Miami, Florida, where she has two cats she loves the most.
My Risky Romance in Turkey will give its readers the excitement and mystery that every reader is looking for in a book. As the story progresses, the more intense the story becomes. Find out how Karen will make it as she explores the country independently.
Don't miss the chance to grab a copy of this book by Karen Carlson. Available on Amazon and all other online bookstores. Visit her website for more information about the book and author.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world.
