Dale Swope Again Recognized by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel as a Member of the Top One Percent

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce Managing Partner Dale Swope has been once again listed as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. The finest leaders in the legal profession from across the nation make up this elite class.
The National Association of Distinguished Counsel is a group devoted to advancing the highest norms of legal excellence. The objective goal of the NADC is to honor lawyers who raise the bar's standards and serve as a model for other attorneys. Only a select few are invited to join the NADC because of how highly selective their research method is. Specifically, less than 1% are selected.
Dale Swope has held a Board Certification as a Civil Trial Specialist by the Florida Bar for more than thirty years. He was also previously a Board-Certified Business Litigation Specialist. These certifications are regarded as the most important credentials for attorneys in the state of Florida because admittance necessitates passing a rigorous exam and receiving peer reviews from fellow attorneys and judges acquainted with the attorney's practice.
Mr. Swope was the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association's original incorporator and the first of two partners in the firm (along with Angela Rodante) who have been elected as president of that organization. He was a member of the Florida Justice Association and its president from 2017 to 2018. He also served on the executive committee.
While being acknowledged by such esteemed bodies is flattering, Mr. Swope will be the first to tell you that it is the “thank you” from the families that have been helped by the firm that keeps him going.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment into improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
