CryptoTaxAudit Launches New Audit Defense Membership Plans to Protect U.S. Taxpayers' Digital Assets in IRS Audits

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoTaxAudit, a full-service crypto tax and compliance firm, has announced the launch of its new Audit Defense membership plans. The company unveiled its plans during the NFT NYC 2023 conference and aims to provide comprehensive protection for U.S. taxpayers' digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The launch is timely given the increasing scrutiny of cryptocurrency transactions by the IRS.
The new Audit Defense plans, which include Full Protection, Shared Risk, and Monitoring Only, have been designed to cater to the unique needs of different crypto traders and investors. The Full Protection plan is the most comprehensive and provides maximum protection for active crypto traders and investors with significant cryptocurrencies to defend. With costs exceeding $200,000 for proper crypto tax audit defense, the monthly membership fee is like buying car insurance for your tax returns. The company will represent you before the IRS, recalculate your crypto gains, amend your tax returns, provide a tax court expert witness, and deliver other valuable benefits for a simple monthly membership fee.
The mid-tier plan, Shared Risk, is ideal for crypto owners with portfolios under $200,000 and those who trade less frequently. This plan also protects members during IRS audits yet shares the risk with the member by excluding some of the costlier services to deliver in the event of an audit, effectively reducing the plan's cost.
Finally, the Audit Defense Monitoring Only plan is perfect for those starting in crypto and with portfolios under $50,000. The plan is similar to a credit monitoring service, where the company checks IRS transcripts weekly for a potential audit flag and provides a monthly IRS account summary update, allowing traders and investors to better manage their risk. This valuable monitoring service is provided in all three membership plans.
IRS audits can be stressful and expensive, especially for those with significant crypto exposure. "Since we launched our initial Audit Defense membership program in 2020, we've helped hundreds of crypto investors better manage their tax risks and costs," said Clinton Donnelly, President of CryptoTaxAudit. "Our new Audit Defense membership plans now offer a range of options to suit the needs of different crypto traders and investors, making it possible for everyone to get the protection they need."
Initial membership rates range from $59 to $249 monthly, depending on the plan selected. However, like car insurance, the time to subscribe is before you need it, as benefits are reduced if you have already been selected for audit by the IRS.
To learn more about Audit Defense, visit CryptoTaxAudit.com
About CryptoTaxAudit: CryptoTaxAudit is a full-service tax preparation, crypto calculation, and audit defense company founded by Clinton Donnelly. The company has an experienced team of crypto tax experts, including CPAs, enrolled agents, forensic accountants, and gain calculation analysts. It provides personalized services to get clients into compliance, develop custom tax strategies, and receive professional representation before the IRS. For more information, visit CryptoTaxAudit.com.
