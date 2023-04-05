Whitepine Studios announces Summer Art Adventure Camps in newly renovated art studio and gallery

Whitepine Studios - Saline Main Street

SALINE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, young artists aged 5-13 are invited to embark on a creative journey at our Summer Art Adventure Camps, hosted by Whitepine Studios at our new studio and art gallery at 105 W. Michigan in the center of Saline’s Main Street District.

Whitepine Studios is delighted to present this exciting opportunity for children to explore their creativity and develop new skills in a fun and supportive environment. The Summer Art Adventure Camps are a series of week-long programs designed to provide children with immersive art experiences that include activities, such as:

• Painting and drawing

• Mixed media

• 3D Projects

• Crafts, group activities

Each week, our experienced and talented instructors will guide the young artists through a series of engaging and challenging projects, helping them develop their artistic skills while expressing their own unique creative vision.

Whitepine Studios’ weekly art camps will be held from June 19th to August 14th with sessions running from 9am to 4pm.

Each camp’s art projects are inspired by a fun theme. The camps are separated by age groups (5-8 and 9-13) to provide tailored experiences ensuring that the curriculum, activities, and instruction are engaging and age appropriate.

"We are thrilled to expand our camp offerings this summer for our young artists in our newly renovated studio," said Kaili Dence, Creative Director. "The Summer Art Adventure Art Camp is a fantastic opportunity for children to explore their artistic side, learn new techniques, and have fun with like-minded peers. We can't wait to see what our young artists will create!"

To register for the Summer Art Adventure Art Camp, please visit https://whitepinestudios.org Spaces are limited, so sign up today and give your child a summer they'll never forget.

Whitepine Studios is a women-founded small business with a mission to teach the fundamentals of art and design in a fun, creative, and supportive environment. The studio offers a range of services, including art classes, private events, and art sales.