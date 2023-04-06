Top marketing and business executive Dr. Chrislan Maneng’s becomes CMO of the Dubai-based AI tech giant TAFA BOT.

Tafabot, a leading crypto trading bots platform, has appointed Dr. Chrislan Maneng’s as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tafabot, a leading crypto trading bots platform, has appointed Dr. Chrislan Maneng’s as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
In a statement, the company said Dr. Maneng’s will oversee “end-to-end brand awareness, guide the marketing teams to develop strategy and lead Tafa into becoming a digital finance and crypto market leader across the blockchain ecosystem.”
He is a Serial entrepreneur with more than 8 companies under his belt, and splits his time across three continents - Americas (USA), Europe (Sweden) And Africa (Cameroon & South Africa), with companies from sectors such as; Finance, Real Estate, Media & Production, Communication & Marketing, Tech, Retail, Import & Export, Coaching and consultancy.
Tafa’s new CMO is also a best-selling author and self-made businessman who’s equally excelled in lecturing in universities, and writing, directing, producing feature films.
His field of competence cuts across Brand Management, Sales & Marketing, Coaching & Public Speaking, Investment Consultancy/wealth Management, Authoring & Screenplay Writing, Film Directing & Producing, Business Management.
“I am thrilled to be joining Tafabot at such a critical time of transformation for the crypto industry,” Maneng’s said. “The team are some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking executives, and come from very robust backgrounds. I am honored to contribute my experience in directing our marketing efforts, as we grow across the Fintech ecosystem.”
This appointment of a CMO with broad experience shows Tafa’s commitment to “improving the easy adoption of crypto and blockchain knowledge across communities around the world. Because it is evident that despite the widespread adoption of crypto in some continents, there’s still room for growth. For instance, most African regulators are averse to the use of crypto, and internet penetration is still generally low in Africa, compared to other continents.
Founded in September 2022 by Samuel Benedict and Dr. OVO (Otubo Victor), Tafa’s executive team and board advisors include former executives from Amazon, PayPal, Binance, Uber, and other Fortune 500 companies.
What started as an idea during the COVID19 lockdown in 2020, is today one of the leading solutions in the crypto industry, having been in the beta phase for nearly 2 years. “My goal is to take this brilliant product to the last mile through tech-enhanced marketing initiatives.” said Maneng’s.
“Dr. Chrislan Maneng’s brings a wealth of experience and rigor to this role, having spent his entire career building brands across sectors around the globe.”Samuel Benedict, co-founder and CEO said.” His caliber of expertise is exactly what our organization needs now to scale across the blockchain market.”
“As Chief Marketing Officer, Dr Chrislan Maneng’s brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. With a deep understanding of the crypto market, Maneng’s has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop effective marketing strategies that resonate with clients and customers alike. With this appointment, he will now oversee all aspects of our marketing initiatives, including brand positioning, customer acquisition, and retention.”
“Even before we officially brought him on, he has played a key role in developing and executing campaigns that have driven substantial growth in our customer base. Maneng's creative approach to marketing and deep understanding of our customers have been instrumental in our company's success to date.”
“In this role, Maneng’s will continue to build on our existing marketing efforts and develop new strategies to help us reach our business goals. With a strong focus on customer engagement and brand positioning, he will work closely with our sales and product teams to deliver a truly outstanding customer experience.”
“The crypto bots market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving space, and we are confident that Maneng's leadership and expertise will enable us to stay ahead of the curve. With him leading the marketing efforts, we are excited to see what the future holds for our company.
