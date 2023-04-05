MADS Conference Will Now Be Produced by the Content Marketing Institute
With MADS joining Content Marketing World 2023 in Washington, D.C.
Content Marketing Institute couldn’t be more thrilled to take over as the organizer of MADS.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), the leading training and education organization for all things content and marketing, will now produce the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference. MADS is the premier event for marketing insights, analytics, and data science professionals at all levels. The 2023 MADS conference will be held jointly with CMI’s signature event, Content Marketing World 2023. Both events will be held in an all-new location, Washington D.C., with MADS running September 26-28.
— Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute
To learn more about MADS conference and to register, visit: MADSConference.com
“In today’s fast-paced and constantly-evolving marketing environment, data-driven insights are more critical than ever to informing marketing decisions and improving ROI,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “That’s why the Content Marketing Institute couldn’t be more thrilled to take over as the organizer of MADS, bringing these two top-notch events together, creating an even more comprehensive educational and inspirational experience for all attendees. We can’t wait for these two communities to get together.”
Are you a measurement maven, looking for the latest trends in data, analytics and insights? Then the MADS conference will help you:
-Improve marketing ROI: Uncover new tools to measure, optimize, and demonstrate the impact of marketing efforts on business outcomes.
-Understand customer behavior: Find advanced methods for collecting, analyzing, and leveraging customer data to give your organization a competitive edge.
-Get ahead on AI: Learn about the latest techniques for developing predictive models, personalizing marketing campaigns, and automating processes.
-Communicate data insights: Get tips on how to effectively communicate complex data to stakeholders through compelling visualizations and storytelling.
If you have a passion for data, then come find your community at #MADS23.
Interested in speaking? CMI is looking for marketing analytics trailblazers and data innovators to take the stage at this year’s event. The Call for Speakers is open through April 30. Learn more and apply here.
With MADS co-located with Content Marketing World – the premier event for marketing leaders, content creators, communication experts, and creative professionals from around the world – it will be an epic gathering of end-to-end marketing professionals, creating a hub for collaboration, partnerships, and growth.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.ContentMarketingInstitute.com.
