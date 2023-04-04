New Book Explores the Impact of AI-AGI Revolution on Humanity and the Future of Human Existence

New Book to hit the Amazon Shelves: "AI-AGI Revolution: Will This Change What It Means to Be HUMAN?" is a new release by author, Ms Bella St John.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The book is available now for pre-order and goes live on Amazon on April 5th, 2023.Ms St John had this to say when asked about the book: “The world has already changed - The genie (AI) is out of the bottle, but this is a genie of our own making, and one that we designed to think, learn, grow, and develop on its own, without the need for human involvement. Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and over 1,000 other influential people in the field have already signed an open letter requesting a pause on the development of AI, citing security concerns and stating, 'AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity'."Italy has gone so far as to ban, at least temporarily, the AI application, ChatGPT, following a security breach where “it was possible for some users to see another active user's first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date,” according to an OpenAI spokesman.This book, 'AI-AGI Revolution: Will This Change What It Means to Be HUMAN?', takes readers on a journey to explore these issues, the incredible potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced General Intelligence (AGI), the incredible challenges, and the incredible potential impact on what it means to be 'human'. It covers the moral, ethical, economic and cultural implications of human-like AI systems, and the implications of an AGI system that would certainly surpass humans with reference to its intellectual abilities.The book explores a range of topics including:* AI outpacing Moore's Law* The comparisons between child developmental psychology and ChatGPT* AI's propensity to convincingly make stuff up* The blurring line between human and AI, including Robot ‘Legal Personhood’, and cross-dimensional marriage* Should robots have ‘human rights’?* Is AI sentient?* Implications for Education and Training* The Age of the Cyborg* Are Artists and Writers now an endangered species?"More than anything, this book is an exploration of the subject to promote discussion and debate," added author, Ms Bella St John. AI is not good, nor bad - but where we go from here is something that needs informed consideration. My hope is that this book provides food for thought - no more, no less."Useful links: https://amzn.to/40RRxSA [Link to book on Amazon] https://elegantisvitae.com/blog/ [Related articles by Ms St John on the topic] https://elegantisvitae.com/about/ [Bio of Ms St John]