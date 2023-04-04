Unlocking the Secret to a Brighter Future: How One Simple Investment Can Change A Life

Bequest will launch an innovative investment offering within alternative assets that deliver consistent and predictable income without compromise.

Bequest has been providing top-tier generational wealth solutions for over 10 years delivering consistent returns and payments without compromise allowing you to focus on what truly matters in life.” — Martin, Shawn, Kaveh, and Amanda, Managing Partners at Bequest

SARASOTA, FL, USA, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Investing is a decision that can change someone's life for the better. With the right investment plan, one can create a solid financial foundation, generate passive income, and achieve long-term wealth. Before investing, or reevaluating a strategy, it’s crucial to develop an investment plan that aligns with the individual's investment goals.One of the first steps to investment planning is determining risk tolerance, which will help select the right investments. Given today’s volatile market, investors may be reassessing their level of risk given the ups and downs over the past few years. The next step is to set investment goals. Is the individual saving for retirement, generating passive income, or building wealth? These investment goals should guide the investment strategy which will assist in selecting the right investment approach for the individual investor.Additionally, diversification is essential in today’s marketplace. Investing in different types of assets can reduce risk and increase chances for success. Finally, it's vital to monitor investments on a regular basis. As the market changes, one may need to adjust their strategy to stay on track.These four steps to setting a solid foundation may come easy to some, may be overwhelming to others. Even for a seasoned investor, they may be experiencing a level of uncertainty these days. In either situation, it’s critical to have trusted partners that are in the game to help provide solutions in any economic environment. Bequest is quickly becoming one of the fastest private investment firms grounded in helping individuals and families achieve greater freedom in their lives. Noted for its personal touch to investing, deep level of experience within the alternative category of the industry, investors are gravitating to their level of professionalism, independence from the market, and superior returns.Starting in April of 2023, Bequest will launch an innovative investment offering entitled “Legacy Fund I”. Ideal for the passive income investor who is looking for double digit returns, monthly payout with a compound option, backed by real estate and energy assets. This one simple investment is packed with proven assets that have consistently performed regardless of the volatility within the economy. The added feature of this fund is that it is truly evergreen. In other words, an individual can invest in it for life, creating generational wealth for themselves and their family. For further details, see below.About Bequest Legacy InvestingBequest Legacy Investing is a leading investment firm in Sarasota FL with over $50M in assets under management across North America. They constitute three families that have come together to create an investor first, ethically driven organization committed to creating legacy wealth for entrepreneurs, families, and businesses. Bequest, by its very definition, is about legacy, focused on helping our investors create generational wealth. To learn more, visit www.bqfunds.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn for future announcements.

Create A Better Life With One Simple Investment