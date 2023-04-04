Mahru Madjidi Named Shareholder at Shegerian & Associates

Mahru's remarkable skills as an attorney, combined with her passion for social justice, have made her an indispensable member of our team.”
— Carney Shegerian
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shegerian & Associates, a leading California-based employment law firm, is proud to announce that Mahru Madjidi has been named a shareholder of the firm. Madjidi, who has played an integral role in securing over $160 million in verdicts for clients, has been an invaluable asset to the team since joining the firm.
Madjidi obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University School of Law, where she excelled in her studies and demonstrated a strong commitment to the pursuit of justice. Her dedication to fighting for the rights of employees has led to numerous successful outcomes in discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and wage and hour cases.
Carney Shegerian, the founding partner of Shegerian & Associates, expressed his excitement about Madjidi's promotion: "Mahru's remarkable skills as an attorney, combined with her passion for social justice, have made her an indispensable member of our team. We are proud to have her as a shareholder, and we look forward to her continued success in advocating for the rights of employees in the workplace."
Since joining Shegerian & Associates, Madjidi has built a reputation for her diligence, tenacity, and commitment to her clients. She has a keen understanding of the complexities of employment law, which has allowed her to secure significant settlements and verdicts on behalf of her clients. Her promotion to shareholder reflects her significant contributions to the firm and the legal community.
With the addition of Madjidi as a shareholder, Shegerian & Associates continues to solidify its position as a formidable advocate for employee rights in California and across the nation. The firm remains dedicated to providing its clients with the highest level of legal representation in employment law matters.
About Shegerian & Associates, Inc:
Shegerian & Associates, Inc. has secured over a billion in employment-based disputes and maintains a 98% success rate. Shegerian & Associates, Inc. has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Riverside and New York.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.