OnTheSnow visitors pick Steamboat as North America’s ‘Best Overall Ski Resort’

OnTheSnow’s users rated resorts they visit for characteristics such as terrain, après -ski, family activities, and terrain parks. Steamboat was rated num. 1.
The ski season culminates with the Visitors' Choice Awards, honoring those resorts that OnTheSnow users rated highest for the 2022-2023 Winter Season.”
— Chad Dyer, Managing Director of Mountain News
BANFF, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnTheSnow.com’s visitors and app users have chosen Steamboat Ski Resort as the Best Overall Ski Resort in North America in its annual Visitors’ Choice Awards. OnTheSnow’s users, who collectively take millions of destination ski trips each winter, rated and reviewed the resorts they visit for characteristics such as terrain, après -ski, family activities, terrain parks, and more.
"Millions of ski trips are taken by OnTheSnow's visitors and app users each ski season,” said Chad Dyer, Managing Director of Mountain News, publishers of OnTheSnow. “The ski season culminates with the Visitors' Choice Awards, honoring those resorts that OnTheSnow users rated highest for the 2022-2023 Winter Season."
The award for Best Overall Ski Resort was presented to Steamboat at the Mountain Travel Symposium in Banff. The award comes as Steamboat has been celebrating its 60th anniversary this season.
Located in Steamboat Springs, and known as Ski Town USA for its number of winter Olympians, Steamboat Ski Resort is one of Colorado’s largest and most popular ski resorts. Steamboat has garnered significant interest from OnTheSnow’s visitors and app users. In OnTheSnow’s 2022-2023 Resort Survey, 41% of OnTheSnow’s survey respondents stated that they’ve visited Steamboat and plan to return. Another 45% have Steamboat on their bucket list.
Six other ski resorts took top honors across multiple categories in OnTheSnow’s Visitors’ Choice Awards.
Telluride took top honors for having the Best All-Mountain Terrain for the second year in a row. The resort’s 2,000 acres of skiable terrain is divided with challenging chutes, bowls, steeps, bumps and wide-open groomers. Colorado’s Breckenridge and Keystone also took top honors in their respective categories for the second year in a row. Keystone was rated Best Terrain Park, while Breckenridge was top-rated for Best Après-Ski.
Angel Fire Resort, in New Mexico, took top honors as the Most Family-Friendly Ski Resort. Angel Fire markets itself as a family-first ski resort, where more than half of its guests are families learning to ski.
Located in Massachusetts, Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, the largest ski and snowboard resort in Southern New England, took top honors for Best Ski Area for Beginners. Half of Jiminy Peak's terrain is rated as easy and low intermediate, and it offers great beginner lessons designed for first-time skiers and riders.
Finally, Silverton Mountain Ski Area, in Southwestern Colorado, won for Best Small Ski Area. Silverton is an advanced-only ski area, with just 1 lift, but 1,819 acres of natural skiable terrain.
OnTheSnow.com is the world’s most visited snow sports website, providing ski and snow reports for more than 2,000 ski resorts around the globe and enabling the ski travel experience for skiers and snowboarders worldwide. The free OnTheSnow app, which is available for iOS and Android platforms, provides recent snowfall totals, conditions, number of open lifts and trails, cams, weather, first-hand reports, and more, updated daily for your favorite mountains. OnTheSnow is published in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Norwegian, German, and Swedish.
