Pierce County nursing assistant suspended on allegations of assault with sexual motivation

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health suspended the license of Pierce County registered nursing assistant Simon Makumi Kinuthia (NA61075074) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Kinuthia was convicted of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor in Pierce County District Court.

Kinuthia cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

