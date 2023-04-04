disguise and Move.ai Partner to Power High-Fidelity Motion Capture across Media and Entertainment

Partnership to Enable More Realistic MetaHumans, Avatars and Movement-Triggered Effects
Motion capture and recreation are key pieces of the puzzle. We want to make this technology as accessible and scalable as possible...”
— Raed Al Tikriti, disguise Chief Product Officer
LONDON, ENGLAND, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, disguise announces its partnership with markerless motion capture technology provider, Move.ai. With a vision to democratize virtual production and metaverse experiences, the partnership will marry advanced markerless motion capture with superior graphics processing for film and episodic TV, broadcast and extended reality studios around the world. To do this, disguise and Move.ai are developing a custom AI technology based on real-time markerless motion capture software, Invisible.
The integration of Invisible with the disguise platform aims to redefine real-time motion capture by removing the need for restrictive and costly mocap suits. The technology works by extracting natural human motion from video using advanced AI, computer vision, biomechanics and physics to automatically retarget the data to a character rig and create a virtual character that can mirror human motion in real time.
“When it comes to virtual characters and real-time effects, movement needs to be translated into data,” says disguise Chief Product and Technology Officer, Raed Al Tikriti. “Motion capture and recreation are key pieces of the puzzle. We want to make this technology as accessible and scalable as possible, enabling our community of partners to enhance shared experiences, entertainment and storytelling.”
Invisible integrates with the scalable processing capabilities of disguise hardware. No compromises need be made to creative vision, with motion capture data directly integrated into creative workflows in the disguise Designer software. Meanwhile, disguise’s RenderStream protocol ensures the transfer of skeleton data across the disguise Unreal Engine rendering cluster, allowing for greater synchronicity of content and tracking data across the production workflow and the seamless merging of the physical and virtual world.
With this partnership in place, more creative and technical teams can use virtual characters without experiencing common motion capture and graphics rendering challenges like latency, sensor drift, interference and extensive data cleanup. The combined solution can be used to power:
-Avatars in metaverse experiences
-Digital characters in virtual productions and AR players in broadcasts
-Realistic shadow casting for talent onstage
-Gesture-triggered 3D graphics and scene changes
-Movement-triggered particle effects, such as smoke and fire
“We’re excited to be working with Move.ai, who have undoubtedly been making waves in this space for the past year,” says Fernando Kufer, disguise CEO. “As we continue to explore the intersection of physical and virtual here at disguise, a partnership with a team as forward-thinking as the Move.ai team, and as innovative and accessible as their product, is a no-brainer. The future of entertainment is on the horizon and together, we can play a big part in delivery.”
Niall Hendry, Move.ai Head of Partnerships, says, "Creatives and technologists use disguise technology to deliver the most spectacular virtual and live productions. This strategic symbiosis will add the noiseless, real-time, markerless motion capture technology of Invisible to their arsenal. We can't wait to see what users create with these tools."
The worldwide network of disguise-powered extended reality stages, along with disguise’s around-the-clock global support and advanced training services, will be available to train and support any team looking to explore the opportunities of the Invisible solution, which is scheduled to become publicly available in May 2023.
Learn More
disguise and Move.ai will be showcasing the new Invisible solution at the NAB show in Las Vegas on April 16-19, with multiple daily demo sessions at the disguise booth C6118. Visitors will be able to speak with experts from both teams at the disguise booth throughout the event, and see the technology in action across a variety of use cases.
About disguise
disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries to date.
With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theater, location-based experiences and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realize their vision.
Recognized by the Financial Times as a 2022 Tech hero and as the recipient of an Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy, disguise is backed by the Carlyle Group and Epic Games.
