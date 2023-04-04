Dental Equipment Market worth $8.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental equipment industry is expected to continue to grow in the near future as more people are recognizing the importance of good oral health. The growing demand for advanced dental technologies and procedures is expected to drive the industry's growth in the near future. The introduction of 3D printing, CAD/CAM technology, and robotic dentistry are expected to boost the industry's growth in the near future. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the industry's growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for advanced materials such as composite resins, ceramics, and metals are expected to propel the industry's growth. Additionally, the advancement of digital technologies is expected to provide new opportunities for the dental equipment industry.

Dental Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $8.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall growth of the dental equipment market is because of the growth of technology and solutions which is accounting to be a major factor driving the market during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to increased prevalence of oral disorders and the rising desire for cosmetic procedures.

Dental Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $6.5 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $8.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental Equipment –End User, Type, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Focus on Emerging Market Key Market Drivers New Technological Advancements in dental equipment market

"During the forecast period, the Therapeutic dental equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the dental equipment market."

Under type, therapeutic dental equipment segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The primary drivers of this market are the introduction of new technologies, particularly electrosurgical devices, which provide advantages for patients in terms of low operating costs, minimum bleeding, and less post-operative pain.

"In 2021, by end user, hospitals clinics segment held the largest share of dental equipment market."

By end user, the dental equipment market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes and other end users.

Due to the rising awareness of dental disorders and their treatment, the hospitals and clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021. Additionally, there has been increase in adoption of new technologies and dental tourism which has attributed to the growth of the market.

"In 2021, Europe occupied the largest market share in the dental equipment market. "

The dental equipment is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2021. The increasing trend in the cosmetic dentistry and rise in dental diseases such as dental caries and gum problems some of the major driving forces attributing to the growth of the dental equipment market in the region.

Dental Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Development of technologically advanced solutions Rise in oral health disorders Rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures Growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries

Restraints:

High cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures

Opportunities:

Impact of DSOs on dental industry Increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies Growing focus on emerging markets

Challenges:

Dearth of trained dental practitioners

Key Market Players:

Key players in the dental equipment market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, (US), Align Technology Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Planmeca Group (Finland).

These companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, expansions, and agreements to strengthen their presence in the dental equipment market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022 , ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, announced a new partnership with Planmeca

, ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, announced a new partnership with Planmeca In September 2021 , Planmeca Group ( Finland ) acquired KaVo (Germany) which helped in strengthen Planmeca's and KaVo's positions as leading providers of innovative dental solutions

, Planmeca Group ( ) acquired which helped in strengthen Planmeca's and KaVo's positions as leading providers of innovative dental solutions In June 2021 , DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) acquired Propel Orthodontics (US) To create better opportunity and enhance its connection in the orthodontics segment

Dental Equipment Market Advantages:

Enhanced Patient Care: Dental equipment helps dentists provide better care for patients, with increased accuracy and safety.

Improved Efficiency: Modern dental equipment offers improved efficiency, allowing dentists to complete more procedures in less time.

Cost Savings: By investing in modern dental equipment, dentists can save money on labor costs and overhead.

Enhanced Comfort: Advanced dental equipment can provide more comfort for patients, allowing them to relax during their visits.

Increased Accuracy: Modern dental equipment can provide more accurate results than manual methods, enabling dentists to diagnose and treat conditions more quickly.

Enhanced Safety: Dental equipment can help reduce the risk of cross-contamination, enabling dentists to provide a safer environment for their patients.

Dental Equipment Market - Report Highlights:

Refinements in the Market Overview of the Dental Equipment Market

The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview. Additional points in the market overview, such as updated technology analysis, industry trends, ecosystem/market map, Porter's Five Forces analysis, patent analysis, tariff and regulatory landscape, key conferences & events in 2022-2023, key stakeholders and buying criteria, YC-YCC shift, supply chain/value chain analysis, adjacent market analysis, trade analysis, and impact of the recession on the market have been added.

Updated Competitive Landscape in the Dental Equipment Market

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the company evaluation quadrant (DIVE Matrix), SME/startup matrix, competitive benchmarking, product, end user footprint, and geographical assessment of the top market players. The competitive landscape also includes the revenue share analysis of the top market players and an updated competitive situations and trends section.

Coverage of New Market Players in the Dental Equipment Market

The new edition of the report includes the profile for Millennium Dental Technologies (US), Prexion (Europe), Brasseler (US), and Ultradent Products (US). These companies have emerged as key market players due to their product offerings and the various strategic investments undertaken in the dental equipment market.

Updated Financial Information/Product Portfolio of Players

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2022 for each listed company in a graphical representation as a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and R&D investments.

Updated Regional Analysis in the Dental Equipment Market

A section on the impact of the recession on all regional markets, namely, Europe , North America , the Asia Pacific , Lain America, and the Middle East and Africa , has been included.

, , the , Lain America, and the and , has been included. The report includes additional segments under the Asia Pacific region, which includes Australia and South Korea .

region, which includes and . The report includes additional segmentation of Latin America into Brazil , Mexico , and the Rest of Latin America .

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets