Customer Relationship Management Industry to Grow at 16.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer relationship management industry size was valued at USD 51.43 billion in 2022 and will witness 16.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to the "Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book, 2023 – 2030," published by Grand View Research. Industry leaders have sought state-of-the-art technologies, including AI, automation and IoT to enhance customer relationship management (CRM) strategies. AI chatbots have garnered traction to streamline workflow and enhance interaction with customers. Prominently, an unprecedented rise in the digital footprint, along with the expanding smartphone penetration, has emphasized the significance of CRM tools.

CRM has become invaluable for increased customer loyalty and improved customer satisfaction, bolstering the footfall of customer self-service software. The demand for automated live chat tools has reinforced the value proposition as millennials and the Gen Z population increasingly prefer social channels, mobile and web to fulfill purchases. Omni channel self-service channels have fueled the penetration of personalized and seamless brand experience, prompting investment in the landscape. For instance, the self-order and checkout kiosks for picking up orders at the counter have become prevalent to provide an unparalleled experience. The customer self-service software market size stood at USD 11.92 billion in 2022 and will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. With consumers depicting profound traction for self-service technology, stakeholders are slated to bolster their technologies to boost customer experience.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of "Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book - Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" Data Book, published by Grand View Research

The soaring number of internet users and the expansion of digital touchpoints and channels have spurred the footfall of digital experience platforms (DXPs). The platform has emerged as a viable portfolio to provide real-time, connected and personalized customer experience. In essence, DXP has gained prominence in the e-commerce sector to foster payment gateways and digital stores. The digital experience platform market size garnered USD 11.17 billion in 2022 and could depict a significant CAGR of 13.7% during the assessment period. The bullish growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the demand for seamless digital experience, better personalization and content flexibility.

Industry leaders are likely to cash in on the following dynamics and trends to tap into the global market:

Sales force automation software has become the mega-trend to augment productivity, offer smart reporting and enhance sales efficiency.

End-users have sought marketing automation solutions to boost leads, personalize customer journey, deep dive into behavioral tracking and use data for smart decisions.

Asia Pacific could witness investment galore in the wake of the emergence of 5G networks across China , India and Japan . Furthermore, the growth of cloud computing and big data will lead to the adoption of CRM software.

Go through the table of content of Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Well-established and emerging players envisage the U.S. and Canada to be the happy hunting grounds against the backdrop of notable use of CRM tools in sales, marketing and customer service. Brands have banked on state-of-the-art social CRM solutions to gain insights of social media posts and assess brand sentiments. North America could contribute significantly to the global CRM industry with surging demand to automate, track and optimize customer interactions across retail, BFSI, telecom, government and healthcare sectors. Leading players are likely to explore opportunities of CRM in the e-commerce industry to personalize marketing and provide better customer care. The bespoke solutions will continue to be sought to address customer experience, supply chain offerings, business network and procurement process.

The competitive landscape indicates industry leaders could emphasize investments in organic and inorganic strategies to tap into the global landscape. In doing so, forward looking companies are poised to inject funds into innovation, partnerships, R&D activities, product and service launches and mergers & acquisitions. The bullishness of AI across business verticals has prompted stakeholders to seek potential growth opportunities in CRM. To illustrate, in March 2023, Microsoft announced the launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, offering AI-powered assistance to every line of business. The next-gen AI updates will enable businesses to use CRM and ERP to enhance business outcomes and expedite innovation.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.