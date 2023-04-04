Machina Labs Continues Expansion of Leadership Team With New Engineering and Product Hires

Manufacturing Pioneer Adds Kyle Hickey and Michael Polino

Machina Labs today announced the further expansion of its executive team to include engineering and product veterans Kyle Hickey and Michael Polino. Mr. Hickey is Machina's new Vice President of Engineering and Mr. Polino will serve as Vice President of Product.

Hickey has joined Machina Labs after serving as the VP of Engineering at Sandvik, a multinational engineering company based in Sweden. Sandvik had acquired Artisan Vehicles in 2019, where Hickey played a crucial role in transforming the underground mining sector by creating high-performance mining machines powered by batteries. This move away from diesel has started a significant shift in the industry. Before his time at Artisan, Hickey held various leadership and engineering positions at Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense, Sierra Space (SNC), and other companies. Hickey comes to Machina with extensive experience, illustrated in more than 30 technical patents, in the fields of electric vehicle technology, robotic space flight systems, and heavy industry.

Polino most recently ran the product team at Clutter, a storage and logistics technology company. Starting in 2017, Polino took Clutter from an early-stage service to a nationwide network of automated warehouses doing more than $100 million in revenue. Polino's work at Clutter included launching the storage industry's first online-only and contactless signup experience, along with workforce management software that drove industry-leading damage incident rates. Prior to Clutter, Polino held product management positions at DataScience, a software company acquired by Oracle in 2018. He holds degrees from Harvard University and UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Machina Labs is growing rapidly and on pace to exceed 100 employees later this year.

"As Machina's business continues to expand and as we develop new technologies and products, it's vital we also grow our roster of talent, expertise, and leadership," said Edward Mehr, CEO of Machina Labs. "For these reasons and many more, I'm excited to have Kyle and Michael join our team as we continue to redefine the future of manufacturing."

Your Robotic Blacksmith Army

Machina Labs is unlocking the centuries-old manufacturing industry by combining the latest advances in robotics and AI to build the next generation of factories. Machina's capabilities enable rapid iteration and production in days – not months or years – to accelerate design, engineering, and innovation.

About Machina Labs

Founded in 2019 by aerospace and automotive industry veterans, Machina Labs is an advanced manufacturing company based in Los Angeles, California. Enabled by advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, Machina Labs is developing Software-Defined Factories of the Future. The mission of the company is to develop modular manufacturing solutions that can be reconfigured to manufacture new products simply by changing the software. For more information, please visit https://www.machinalabs.ai/

