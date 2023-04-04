Making the Grade in Connecticut: Gilbane Celebrates Milestones on K-12 Education Projects

Project milestones further solidify the firm as a top builder of K-12 education facilities in the state.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (PRWEB) April 04, 2023

Gilbane completes John F. Kennedy Middle School renovation project under budget

The John F. Kennedy Middle School addition and renovation project featured a "like-new" renovation of the 179,000-SF existing school, encompassing 36 classrooms, 12 science spaces, 10 special education classrooms, and gymnasium. The 18,610-SF new addition includes an auditorium and public access lobby, a new cafeteria, kitchen, and administrative offices.

Originally constructed in 1969, the completely updated building offers students and staff a state-of-the-art facility inclusive of STEAM learning, as older space has been repurposed and transformed into new technical education spaces, including a robotics lab, material testing labs, and design and modeling labs.

The new cafeteria now has portable partitions that can be used to section off eating areas for the different grade levels and then moved apart when there's an event in the space, and the entrance features garage-style doors that provide natural light and a sense of openness.

The gymnasium, with retractable bleachers on both sides, has been expanded and has an adventure area for skills such as rock climbing.

Excellent financial management of site services costs, a very tight buyout of the project, coupled with tough minded management through the construction process resulted in approximately $2M from the project GMP being returned to the Town of Enfield. This allowed for a field house to be planned at the athletics fields behind the school.

Gilbane selected to build new elementary school in Madison

Gilbane Building Company has been selected to serve as construction manager for the new, 87,507-SF Pre-K to Five Elementary School in Madison, Connecticut.

Designed by Tecton Architects, with Colliers serving as owner's project manager, the facility will serve 640 students in grades PreK through grade five and will include updated educational spaces and sustainable energy technologies, including geothermal wells in an effort to achieve Net Zero. The new school will be built on newly acquired property over a 15-month schedule.

"We're incredibly excited to be a part of the Madison project team. Having worked with both Tecton Architects and Colliers in the past on similar successful projects, we're confident that our ‘student and community first' mindset empowers us to deliver a new elementary school that the district can be proud of," said John Hawley, vice president and CT business unit leader for Gilbane.

The new school is set for completion in 2025.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 46 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/making_the_grade_in_connecticut_gilbane_celebrates_milestones_on_k_12_education_projects/prweb19261836.htm