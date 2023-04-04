Obsess Launches First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Store Builder, Enabling Brands to Create, Edit and Customize 3D E-Commerce Experiences

AVA by Obsess Allows Brands to Add Products, Update Merchandising and Customize Content in Immersive Virtual Environments

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 04, 2023

Obsess, the leading experiential e-commerce platform enabling brands to create immersive 3D virtual stores, today announced the launch of AVA by Obsess, a first-of-its-kind, self-serve solution that enables brand teams to build and customize virtual stores themselves. The content management system (CMS) leverages proprietary 3D editing and rendering technology that makes it easy to add and place products, embed rich media content, and customize merchandising and styling in virtual stores. Obsess's technology powers more than 200 virtual stores where tens of millions of shoppers engage with brands and purchase products.

"We've been building and optimizing AVA by Obsess for two years based on data and feedback from some of our most loyal partners and we're delighted to now officially launch the platform and empower brand teams with greater access to virtual technology," said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess. "Much like Shopify revolutionized e-commerce for small businesses by providing them with traditional DIY storefront capabilities, AVA is now enabling brands to build and manage their own next-generation, immersive 3D virtual storefronts, dynamically changing merchandising, content and styling as needed throughout the year."

Fashion, beauty, media, entertainment, CPG and other brands are no longer just experimenting with immersive 3D experiences, but incorporating them as key parts of their overall digital selling strategies. As virtual stores become an always-on, year-round sales channel for brands, they require easy-to-use, accessible tools for dynamic merchandising and store management. AVA by Obsess enables brand teams to create and optimize their branded virtual experiences at a faster pace, ultimately driving better, more engaging customer experiences and boosting loyalty and lifetime value.

Once AVA users upload a standard 3D media file into the CMS, Obsess's patented rendering technology converts it into a proprietary, web-compatible format for large-scale 3D environments. Brands can also easily integrate SKU-level data and product imagery from their e-commerce stores and dynamically place products throughout the virtual store environment. In addition, brand teams can quickly add clickable content hotspots to showcase immersive offerings such as in-scene videos, games, educational content, social media integrations and avatars. All Obsess brand customers can access the tool as part of their annual platform subscription and can choose to use it on their own or work with their Obsess account team to manage their virtual stores.

About Obsess

Obsess is the leading experiential e-commerce platform enabling brands to create fully branded, immersive virtual stores that drive brand awareness, customer engagement and loyalty. The platform powers photorealistic, 3D virtual experiences that give customers of top global brands such as Ralph Lauren, Charlotte Tilbury, Coach and NBCUniversal a seamless and memorable way to discover, learn about and purchase products. Virtual stores powered by Obsess feature interactive content, livestreaming, gamification, rich media, social shopping, Branded Avatars and more to create a more personalized next-generation shopping experience. For more information, please visit https://obsessar.com/obsessVR.com or email contact@obsessVR.com.

