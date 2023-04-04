Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches First Office in Virginia Beach

The New Location Becomes the Brokerage's Second Office in Virginia and 80th Location Worldwide

Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its first franchise office in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The new locale, which will be known as The Agency Virginia Beach, is the firm's second office in the state of Virginia, joining the brokerage's growing network of 80 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The Virginia Beach office will be led by industry veterans Alan and Betsy Thompson who will serve as Managing Partners. The duo opened The Agency Chesapeake in December 2022.

"Our brand new office in Virginia Beach is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as our brand continues to expand throughout the East Coast," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "We're delighted to partner again with Alan and Betsy Thompson who are well-respected leaders and innovators in our industry."

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independent-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. In Q1 of 2023 alone, The Agency has launched eight new offices, including the new office in Virginia Beach, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"We're excited to further expand our presence on the East Coast as we launch our second office in Virginia," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Virginia Beach is home to some of the state's most coveted real estate and the area's flourishing market aligns perfectly with The Agency's brand and ethos."

A top-producing, award-winning real estate agent with more than three decades of experience in the luxury realm, Alan Thompson brings a detailed understanding of the Coastal Virginia market to his role as Managing Partner of The Agency Virginia Beach and The Agency Chesapeake. His areas of focus range from Virginia Beach to Williamsburg and encompass Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Smithfield, Poquoson and Yorktown. In addition to selling more than $400M in real estate over the course of his career, Alan has also supervised more than 50,000 transactions as a Principal Broker and Owner. Honored with more than 150 awards throughout the last 30 years—including the Virginia Realtors Real Estate Agent of the Year Award—Alan has also been named Virginia Realtors Educator of the Year, Top 40 Under 40 Business Leaders by Inside Business and featured in Real Producer Magazine, the Washington Business Journal and The Wall Street Journal. Highly influential and well-respected in the industry, Alan has been a guest speaker at numerous local, state and national conferences, including at the National Association of Realtors Annual Convention and served as a featured guest on several podcasts and webinars, including the Tom Ferry Coaching Network. Raised in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, Alan joined the U.S. Army while in high school, later attending the University of North Carolina where he majored in Finance and Economics. He served as an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Army, a role that further enhanced Alan's ability to understand people, build relationships and coach up-and-coming agents into successful careers.

As Managing Partner of The Agency Chesapeake and The Agency Virginia Beach, Betsy Thompson is widely respected for her nuanced regional knowledge, approachable nature, easy communication style and positive approach to problem-solving. A trusted, in-demand agent with a vibrant referral network, Betsy specializes in residential sales throughout Coastal Virginia, from Virginia Beach to Williamsburg, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Smithfield, Poquoson and Yorktown. Honored with numerous awards throughout her career, Betsy has been voted the #1 Agent in Coastal Virginia by Coastal Virginia Magazine for three consecutive years and is the #1 Agent in Chesapeake, Virginia according to Broker Metrics statistics. She has also been featured in Real Producers Magazine and consistently achieves the annual Diamond Sales Award, which recognizes the top one percent of agents in their marketplace. Betsy has also been a guest speaker and served as a featured guest on several podcasts and webinars, including the Tom Ferry Coaching Network. Born in Virginia Beach and raised in Chesapeake, Betsy attended school in Radford, Virginia and graduated with a degree in Communications. Known among colleagues and clients as "the ultimate connector," Betsy has an incredible breadth and depth of local knowledge that encompasses everything from local contractors, interior designers and home stagers to great schools, parks and shops. An active member of the local community, Betsy serves on the board of directors for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

"Following the success of the launch of our office in Chesapeake, I'm excited to open our office in Virginia Beach," said Alan Thompson. "I couldn't be more honored to bring the world-class experience and white glove service of The Agency to Virginia Beach as we continue to serve greater Coastal Virginia."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Buying Beverly Hills, which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022. The Agency has grown to 80 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a $2.5 million average sales price. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year.

The Agency Virginia Beach is located at 408 Laskin Road, Suite B, Virginia Beach, VA 23322. For more information on The Agency, please visit http://www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $57 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 80 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

