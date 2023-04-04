Amberdata Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Demonstrating its Commitment to Security and Trustworthiness

Amberdata receives a 100% clean SOC 2 Type 1 attestation report after rigorous, independent assessment

MIAMI (PRWEB) April 04, 2023

Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, announces that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance with a 100% clean (unqualified) SOC 2 Type 1 attestation report. This rigorous, independent assessment of our internal security controls serves as validation of our dedication and adherence to the highest standards for security, availability, and processing integrity.

While this is an important milestone, it is in no way an end to our security commitment to our customers. Amberdata views security as the foundation upon which our data infrastructure is built and the trust of our customers is earned and maintained.

Conducted by Prescient Assurance, this attestation report affirms that Amberdata's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for security, availability, and processing integrity. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Amberdata's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

Amberdata chose Drata's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Amberdata has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of our systems.

"Because we serve an institutional customer base, a strong security compliance program and the transparency provided by a SOC report are essential to grow our business," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata, "The fact that Amberdata achieved a 100% clean SOC 2 Type 1 attestation report proves that we have the necessary controls and processes in place for compliance. Having our testing conducted by Prescient Assurance, the leader in security testing and compliance for SaaS companies, will provide additional assurance around our security, availability, and processing integrity to our customers."

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data, insights, and analytics tools for blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit Amberdata.io

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/amberdata_achieves_soc_2_type_1_compliance_demonstrating_its_commitment_to_security_and_trustworthiness/prweb19252208.htm