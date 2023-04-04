HARLEM'S LEGENDARY APOLLO THEATER HOSTS TOP COLLEGE AND HIGH SCHOOL STEP TEAMS COMPETING FOR NCPA AND NHSPA NATIONAL STEP CHAMPIONSHIPS

12 high school and college teams vie for $13,000 cash and school pride

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22nd, the best high school and college step teams in the country descend upon the historic Apollo Theater to compete like athletes and showcase their talents for the title of National Step Champion. Produced by the National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA)™, and the National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA)™, the victors will win a share of $13,000 cash, All-American status, and the recognition and respect of their peers.

The top eight NCPA teams competing for $10,000 cash include: Cornell, Delaware State, Howard, Lincoln, Mercy, Syracuse, and a men's and women's team from Tufts. The Tufts men's team – BlackOut – is the reigning champion, back to defend their title.

The NHSPA championships are co-produced by World of Step (WOS) and feature the nation's best high schools facing off for $3,000 cash. Selected by online voting and an eight team "March-Madness" style bracket competition which saw 38,000 votes cast, the four semifinalists are Brentwood (Long Island), Monsignor Scanlan (Bronx), New Rochelle, and Nottingham (Nottingham, NJ).

"These talented steppers have an opportunity to compete for a National Championship at the nation's most storied historically black theater, in the most world renowned black cultural Mecca, Harlem," said WOS CEO Jessica "Remo" Saul. "This is the Superbowl of Step, played out in the Madison Square Garden of Performing Arts Venues."

The championships will be packed with intensity and stepping action.

"Winning a 2023 Step National Championship, and forever being NCPA/NHSPA Step All-Americans, is a lifetime achievement for any team," said Victoria Duruh, UpStaged Entertainment Group's Chief Talent Officer. "The competition is an empowering experience for all teams."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and The Apollo box office .

Upstaged Entertainment Group

UpStaged Entertainment Group is a NYC-based diversified performing arts platform empowering the nation's student performers to compete for national championships, like student athletes, across 25 genres (e.g., step, comedy, a cappella) in premier venues and virtual platforms. Operating under National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA)™ and National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA)™ brands, UpStaged brings cohesiveness to historically siloed performing arts communities. https://www.upstagedu.com/

National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA) ™ and National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA) ™

The NCPA and NHSPA organize the nation's student performers their universities and Schools - like President Roosevelt in forming the NCAA in 1906 - to 1) Implement comprehensive structure across performing arts 2) elevate student performing arts nationally similar to student athletics 3) financially support historically underfunded student performing arts.

World of Step (WOS)

WOS is the nation's preeminent youth step producer, platform, and educator. Its competitions, classes and platform empower steppers worldwide. WOS founder, renowned Step Choreographer and Educator Jessica "Remo" Saul, has been featured on MTV, ABC's Good Morning America, and Telemundo's Univision, among others. WOS recently expanded internationally to South America and Africa.

