Artworks by Cynthia "Listens to the Wind" Ross Meeks to be on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, April 11 - June 7

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today works by Native American artist Cynthia "Listens to the Wind" Ross Meeks will be on display from April 11 to June 7 at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state's Administration Building in Providence. The exhibit, called In Flight, features Indigenous circles formed by an assemblage of exquisite feathers.

The opening reception in the gallery will be on Thursday, April 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet the artist on Thursday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Both events are open to the public.

"Knowledge of my ancestry and culture was the catalyst for the creation of this exhibition of Indigenous circles," Ross Meeks said. "The work emanates from a sacred circle shape, used in cultures around the world, as a form of spiritual practice. I draw my inspiration from a rich history of using shields in Native American culture."

Ross Meeks traced her ancestry back to the Royal House of the Pokanoket Tribe, a direct descent of Massasoit. Narragansett, Pequot and Wampanoag tribal nations are part of her family tree. Ross Meeks communes with the Native American community and incorporates love of her ancestry and anthropology into the artwork she creates.

"We are all under the same sky" – Cynthia "Listens to the Wind" Ross Meeks

Exhibit details What: In Flight, by Cynthia "Listens to the Wind" Ross Meeks Solo Exhibition, Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence. When: On display, April 11 - June 7. Open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill is on the first floor of the state Administration Building in Providence