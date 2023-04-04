Shapiro Administration Celebrates Apprentices, Highlights Need for Budget Increase to Expand Apprenticeship Programs in Pennsylvania

Williamsport, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross discussed the importance of expanding apprenticeship programs across the Commonwealth during a graduation celebration for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and Mechatronics apprentices at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. DCED previously helped fund this program with a $696,220 grant from Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, which works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development, is slated to receive $3 million of a $23.8 million investment in building partnerships between Career and Technical Education and industries, trades, and entities that need highly skilled workers through Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget.

This increase in funding will build robust pathways between schools and the workforce to ensure that students have the skills they need to earn family-sustaining wages while helping Pennsylvania businesses find the talent they need to be successful.

“Governor Shapiro knows that economic prosperity requires a strong, skilled workforce,” said Director Ross. “His proposed budget boosts Pennsylvania’s economy by increasing investments in workforce training and apprenticeship programs, strengthening skills-building programs that lead to family-sustaining wages, and increasing funding to attract and retain business in Pennsylvania. We can connect the dots between our schools, our trade unions, our companies, and the public sector.”

Pennsylvania College of Technology is using their Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program funding to expand participation in and increase awareness of their pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. The college plans to train a total of 60 Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprentices and train at least 160 Advanced Manufacturing Apprentices over three years. Pre-apprentices will be able to participate in Penn College Career Fairs as well as Industry Day, and apprentices will receive training in Mechatronics, Industrial Manufacturing Technician courses (IMT), Computer Numerical Control (CNC), Plastics Process Technician courses, Robotics, and IntroMECH.

“Manufacturing companies are desperate for skilled employees, and DCED’s early support of the buildout of a pre-apprenticeship network will help bridge that gap,” said Pennsylvania College of Technology President Michael J. Reed. “It has made it possible for us to significantly increase the number of high school students exploring the many high-paying, in-demand manufacturing jobs that offer exciting career possibilities. The Pre-Apprenticeship Program helps students understand that continuing education results in higher wages over their lifetimes. This funding allows us to help more companies participate in our apprenticeship programs, upskilling their current employees to meet the significant challenges of today’s manufacturing environment.”

Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs give students the skills they need to fill job openings in high-demand fields such as health care, STEM, energy, and infrastructure trades. Pennsylvania College of Technology’s CNC and Mechatronics apprentices are ready for careers in advanced manufacturing, one of Pennsylvania’s key industries.

