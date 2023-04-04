Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2023 Volume 1

Release delivers new .NET MAUI controls, more production-ready web components, and enhanced accessibility in file-format libraries

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2023 Volume 1. This release delivers three new controls for .NET MAUI, promotes 10 MAUI components to production status, includes several enhancements to PDF Viewer, and adds more accessibility features to PDF Library.



.NET MAUI

“We are kicking off our first major release of the year with a generous batch of updates for the cross-platform .NET MAUI framework,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “We want mobile developers to have a healthy variety of production-ready tools they can use across every platform they can target.”

MAUI developers will enjoy new controls including Masked Entry, an advanced input control; Popup, an alert dialog; and Shimmer, a sleek loading indicator. PDF Viewer enhancements include powerful text search, document link and hyperlink navigation, RTL support throughout the UI, and thorough localization. Syncfusion’s .NET MAUI collection also sees 10 components earning the production-ready flag. Additionally, developers working in data visualization have access to several new Cartesian chart types, such as range column, bubble, stacked column, and waterfall.

File-format libraries

Updates to Syncfusion’s renowned file-format libraries keep the suite on top of current and emerging challenges. With 2023 Volume 1, users can extract PDF tags from a tagged PDF document, improving accessibility for people who use screen readers or other assistive technologies. Markdown files can be converted to Word documents, and images can be loaded from the original file. Slicers can be used to filter table data in Excel files while indicating the current filtering state.

Web

For web developers, the 2023 Volume 1 release ensures:

Production-ready Blazor Mention and Rating components.

Syncfusion Vue components compatibility with Nuxt 3 and Vitest frameworks.

New Ribbon control for all Essential JS 2 platforms.



For more on the new controls and enhancements, see the What’s New page or read the announcement blog post .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

